Can fad diets really help you lose weight? Experts shares insights

Fad diets have become a common phenomenon in the world of weight loss and healthy eating. From juice cleanses to low-carb diets, these trendy eating plans promise quick results and often gain popularity through social media and celebrity endorsements. You might have seen different diets gaining popularity every other day. Fad diets are diets that claim to give you fast results. Generally, fad diets sell easy and quick weight loss. Simply put, a fad diet is a diet that comes with a name like- an alkaline diet, Atkins diet, Intermittent fasting, ketogenic diet, paleo diet etc. However, despite their appeal, the long-term effects of these diets on overall health and sustainability are often questionable.

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Prachi Shah, Consulting Nutritionist and Clinical Dietitian, Founder, Health Habitat, explained some common reasons why fad diets don't work.

Fad diets as mentioned above will claim results without any effort so, in a way they promote shortcuts to weight loss. Remember weight on the scale is not the sole marker for health in fact you will lose your health more than you lose weight while following a fad diet.

Crash diets will practically ask you to starve yourself and eat very less. There is a high chance that you won’t be satisfied with the meal and end up overeating and craving junk food.

Due to such a restrictive diet, you are more prone to nutritional deficiencies. Yes, you might look lean physically but your hair, skin, and nail health will take a toss.

Once you lose weight remember you will always end up gaining much more later.

Such diets make carbohydrates their enemy. Diet isn’t about ‘all or nothing’. Eliminating carbohydrates from your diet can lead to fatigue, headaches, lethargy, and increased cravings since you are never satisfied with meals.

No two bodies are the same so, one diet won’t work for all. Set realistic goals that aim towards a healthy and fit body. Different individuals have different physical activity levels, different body types, and different requirements so, always consult a qualified nutritionist for a customised meal plan that suits you.

Rather than starving and restricting yourself make a wise choice of sustainability. Don’t opt for shortcuts. Remember to set a goal of fitness rather than leanness.

