Can your face get a workout too? Find out how this facial can help lift and tone skin

Think workout is only for your body? Your face can get one too! Microcurrent facials are described as a ‘workout for the face.' While most facials focus on cleansing, exfoliating, and nourishing the skin, microcurrent goes a step deeper by gently simulating the facial muscles underneath. This type of facial is commonly compared to a gym session for the face.



ALSO READ: Do ice facials work in summer? Dermatologist explains which viral skincare hacks help or harm Microcurrent is compared and called as a workout for face. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)



Let's take a deep dive and understand who microcurrent facials are for and what benefits one can expect from them. Before considering this treatment, it is critical to get an exact idea of how it works, what it can realistically do for the skin, and whether it fits your skincare needs. After all, a ‘workout for the face’ may sound catchy and intriguing based on the novelty of the association, but the actual question is whether your skin really needs this kind of routine.

HT Lifestyle spoke to experts at 7e Wellness, who shared a comprehensive breakdown of who microcurrent facials are trending among, why they are being compared to gym sessions for the face, and what clinical benefits they may present.

Who are going for this facial? First of all, let's take a close look at the demand for this facial in the market. Rajesh Yadav, business head at 7e Wellness, noted that the demand for microcurrent treatments has noticeably increased among consumers looking for non-invasive, maintenance-led skincare solutions.

“Based on what we are observing at 7e Wellness, microcurrent treatments are increasingly being preferred by consumers in their late 20s to 40s who are looking to address concerns like puffiness, loss of firmness and facial fatigue by opting for non-invasive procedures. There is a clear shift towards treatments that support long-term skin health and natural-looking results,” he said, suggesting the non-invasive nature makes it appealing to many, across ages.

The interest is also coming from people who are beginning to spot early signs of facial fatigue and do not immediately wish to go for invasive procedures or treatments that dramatically alter their appearance. The result is natural-looking and subtle.

What does microcurrent facial do? Next, for a clinical explanation of how microcurrent facials work, Dr Pooja Gadikar, aesthetic physician, educator, trainer and cosmetologist at 7e Wellness, described the many advantages of the treatment. She explained, "One of the reasons microcurrent treatments are increasingly being incorporated into long-term skin maintenance routines focused on prevention and non-invasive skin support."

She also noted that the face has 43 muscles, which help with expression, structure and definition. Like other muscles in the body, facial muscles also respond to stimulation and may lose tone over time when they are not engaged. This is where microcurrent comes in, as it gently stimulates these muscles and supports a firmer, more lifted appearance.

Here’s a simple breakdown from the dermatologist on how it works and why it’s gaining attention:

1. Stimulates facial muscles Much like how exercise activates muscles in the body, microcurrent works by gently stimulating facial muscles.

Helps to improve the appearance of firmness and contributes to a more toned and lifted look over time. 2. Boosts cellular energy Microcurrent works at a cellular level by enhancing the production of ATP (adenosine triphosphate), which powers skin cells.

Increased ATP production supports essential skin functions, including collagen and elastin synthesis, helping maintain skin structure, firmness and elasticity. 3. Improves circulation and glow The treatment helps boost blood circulation, allowing better oxygen and nutrient delivery to the skin.

This is often associated with a refreshed, radiant appearance post-treatment. 4. Helps with lifting and contouring Microcurrent is known for its ability to visibly enhance facial contours, from lifting the cheek area to defining the jawline.

Results in a naturally sculpted appearance. Why is it called a workout?

Let's get to the root of this comparison. As per the dermatologist, the comparison comes from how the treatment engages facial muscles in a way similar to how exercise works on the body, supporting tone, structure and overall appearance. Rajesh also agreed that it is not just a catchy marketing term, but actually is accurate. “You don’t go to the gym once and expect to maintain fitness for a year. The benefit doesn’t live in the session. It lives in the habit," he noted.

Rajesh further remarked, “A single session can deliver visible results like improved circulation, a more sculpted appearance and an immediate glow. But the real transformation happens when it becomes part of a consistent routine.”

Now, what happens when you are consistent with this type of facial? Dr Pooja opined, “The facial muscles become more toned, skin cells function better. Gradually, the skin begins to maintain a firmer, fresher look with regular sessions."