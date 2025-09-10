Cardiologist explains signs of blocked arteries in teens; warns not to ignore 'unexplained chest pain and even fainting'

Young adults must prioritise heart health and adopt preventive measures to reduce the risk of heart disease. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Akshay Kashid, consultant in cardiology at Manipal Hospitals Baner, Pune, said that heart disease in young adults and teenagers is a growing concern, driven by a combination of genetic, lifestyle, and environmental factors. Also read | Cardiologist explains 10 signs of heart disease you ignore but should not: Irregular heartbeat, swollen feet, jaw pain Blocked arteries in teens can be a serious concern, and fainting can be one of the warning signs. Here's what you need to know. (Freepik)

He said, “Heart disease was believed to affect elderly persons, whose arteries clog with time. Teenagers and young adults are, however, experiencing a new phenomenon: blockages in their arteries. This apparent change is concerning because young people who get cardiovascular disease early on will have a lower quality of life at a younger age and a higher lifetime risk of cardiovascular problems.”

Why are teenagers at risk of heart disease?

Dr Kashid explained the heart requires open, clear arteries to pump blood effectively – blood flow is decreased when arteries become clogged and narrowed due to the accumulation of fat, cholesterol, and other materials.

“In the past, this process began in childhood and continued until middle life, spanning several decades. The timescale has been significantly reduced due to our sedentary lives, excessive consumption of processed foods, smoking, vaping, and unmanaged stress. Concerning factors include the high prevalence of type II diabetes in youth, the obesity epidemic among children and teenagers, and inactivity. Debatable risk is influenced by genetics and socioeconomic background. Familial early heart disease is more common in some families,” Dr Kashid said.

What are heart disease symptoms in teenagers?

According to Dr Kashid, since most teens do not expect to have heart issues, they tend to normalise the symptoms at first. He said, “It is important to take note of any unexplained chest pain, exhaustion from light effort, dyspnea, palpitations, or even fainting. Unfortunately, young adults' deaths can occasionally be the earliest indication of cardiac involvement. This only serves to emphasise the importance of routine primary care examinations, especially for patients with a predominately high family history of cardiovascular disease.”

Prevention strategies for teens

Dr Kashid said that cardiologists can now identify and diagnose artery blockage early due to advanced diagnostic techniques. “Adolescents with symptoms or multiple risk factors are now regularly tested with ECG, echocardiography, treadmill stress testing, CT coronary angiography, and lipid profiling. Conventional coronary angiography is the gold standard for precisely visualizing the amount of artery occlusion in complex or high-risk scenarios,” Dr Kashid said.

He shared that teenage heart disease can be prevented with a combination of medical treatment and lifestyle modifications. The fundamentals, as per Dr Kashid, are a heart-healthy diet, regular exercise, and abstaining from alcohol and tobacco.

He added, “When significant blockages are discovered, medication is administered to decrease cholesterol, regulate blood pressure, and avoid blood clots. Intervention or surgery can be necessary in serious situations where the heart's blood supply is seriously disrupted.”

Dr Kashid listed the options, and said:

⦿ Stent implantation combined with angioplasty: A balloon is used to unblock a blocked artery, and a stent is inserted to keep it open during this minimally invasive surgery.

⦿ CABG: Teenagers are rarely candidates for bypass surgery (CABG), which may be required if several complicated blockages cannot be effectively managed. Blood flow is rerouted to avoid a constricted artery or arteries.

⦿ Advanced treatment: to ensure longer vascular patency in some situations, we are employing cutting-edge methods like rotablation (drilling of hard plaque) and more recent drug-eluting stents.

Dr Kashid added, “Heart disease is one of the many conditions that modern medicine can address. However, prevention must remain the primary priority. Children can lower their risk of heart disease by choosing nutritious foods, engaging in heart-healthy exercise, learning appropriate coping mechanisms for stress, and screening for health problems.”

He further shared, “Children can have a healthy future if families, schools, and medical professionals work together. It is alarming that obstructions exist at such a young age. Adolescents can get heart disease, despite the common perception that it only affects the elderly. Early medical and/or surgical procedures, prompt diagnosis, and awareness can prevent lifelong consequences and save lives.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.