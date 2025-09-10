Gastroenterologist says these 10 everyday foods are more dangerous for your liver than sugar

Most people know that too much sugar can harm the liver, but what if other foods you eat every day are doing even more damage? According to Dr Manish Dodmani, a leading gastroenterologist, several seemingly harmless food items in your diet could be silently harming your liver, increasing your risk of fatty liver disease, inflammation, and long-term liver failure. From packaged snacks to popular drinks, many of these foods are loaded with chemicals, salt, or unhealthy fats that overload liver cells. If left untreated, these culprits can overwhelm your liver, leading to serious issues over time. So, if you want to make sure that your liver stays in shape, try to reduce or avoid these foods in your diet. Some foods damage your liver even faster than sugar. (Adobe Stock)

What are the worst foods for the liver besides sugar?

According to Dr Manish Dodmani, Consultant, Medical Gastroenterology, KIMS Hospitals, tells Health Shots these 10 everyday foods can strain your liver, cause fat buildup, and increase the risk of liver diseases such as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), liver cirrhosis, or even liver cancer if consumed regularly and in excess. Here are 10 worst foods for liver health:

1. Processed meats (Bacon, sausages, ham)

Processed meats are high in preservatives, nitrates, and sodium, which can put pressure on the liver. These additives can cause inflammation and increase the risk of liver fat buildup. Dr Dodmani warns that frequent consumption of such meats may also contribute to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Instead, opt for lean meats or plant-based alternatives whenever possible.

2. Fried foods and trans fats

Fried foods like French fries, fried chicken, and onion rings are often cooked in oils containing trans fats, a known enemy of liver health. These fats raise bad cholesterol, promote liver inflammation, and contribute to fatty liver. Regular consumption can clog liver cells with unhealthy fat and reduce detoxification.

3. Instant ramen and packaged snacks

Instant noodles, chips, and other snacks are loaded with sodium, preservatives, and artificial additives. These ultra-processed foods overload liver cells and impair their ability to detoxify the body. Excess sodium is also linked to liver fibrosis and fluid retention in the body, worsening liver function over time.

4. Bakery goods and refined flour

Pastries, white bread, cookies, and cakes made with refined flour spike blood sugar quickly, leading to fat storage in the liver. Over time, this can cause insulin resistance and liver damage. According to Dr Dodmani, refined carbs behave similarly to sugar and contribute just as significantly to fatty liver disease.

5. Sugary breakfast cereals

Even cereals labeled as 'healthy' can contain shocking amounts of sugar. Regularly consuming these spikes causes fat accumulation in the liver, especially when eaten first thing in the morning.

cereals are one of the worst foods for liver!(Adobe Stock)

6. Red meat

Red meats like beef and lamb are high in saturated fats, which are harder for the liver to process. Over time, excessive consumption can lead to inflammation and fatty liver disease. Dr Dodmani advises limiting red meat intake and choosing leaner proteins like chicken, fish, or lentils.

7. Alcohol and energy drinks

We all know alcohol harms the liver, but energy drinks can be equally dangerous due to their high caffeine, sugar, and artificial ingredients. When consumed in large amounts, they lead to liver enzyme spikes and potential toxicity. These drinks can quietly damage the liver over time, especially when combined with alcohol.

8. Bottled fruit juices

These drinks often contain added sugars and preservatives, despite their healthy image. Dr Dodmani warns that regularly drinking fruit juices can be as harmful as sugary sodas when it comes to liver health.

9. Salty foods (Chips, instant meals, frozen foods)

A study published in Nutrition Research found that excessive salt intake is linked to liver fat buildup. From chips to frozen meals, high-sodium foods can contribute to liver cirrhosis and even liver cancer.

10. Sugary and fatty desserts

Cakes, doughnuts, and ice cream are loaded with both sugar and fat, a major threat to the liver. They increase insulin resistance and promote fat storage, making it harder for the liver to recover and function properly.