Cardiologist shares what kind of exercise is best for you if you want to age better

Eric Topol, a cardiologist and founder of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in the US, has spent years researching healthy ageing and why some people age so well when others don’t. In a May 21 interview, he shared his best advice for living better and longer with The Washington Post. Excerpts of the piece were shared on Instagram on June 1. Also read | Daily exercise is more beneficial than lengthier workout sessions: Research Planks can improve core strength. (Freepik)

Exercise for healthy ageing

Eric has reportedly spent years sequencing the genomes of people in their 80s or older with no major chronic disease, and he calls them 'super-agers'. When asked what is the single most important lifestyle change people can make to age better, he said, “Of course, other lifestyle factors, like diet and social interactions, are critically important. But if there is one thing that has the most exceptional evidence for healthy ageing, it is exercise – it is the only intervention in people that has shown any effect on slowing the body-wide ageing clock.”

What kind of exercise?

He added, “Resistance training and grip strength have extraordinary correlations with healthy ageing. I usually do planks, lunges, squats, sit-ups on a medicine ball, the cobra, and a bunch of other floor exercises. I also use resistance bands. You don't have to have a trainer. You can find good information about getting started online... it is never too late. The idea that you can't build muscle or strength as you age is silly. No matter what your age, you are fully capable of getting stronger and athletically fit.”

The exercises he mentioned are great for building strength, flexibility, and overall fitness. While planks are great for core strength, improving posture, and reducing back pain, lunges targets legs, glutes, and hips, helping with balance and stability.

Squats work multiple muscle groups, including legs, glutes, and core, improving strength and mobility, while the cobra, likely referring to the cobra pose in yoga, can help improve flexibility and strength in the back muscles. Click here to learn more about 8 exercises recommended by experts for weight loss, getting fit and lean.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.