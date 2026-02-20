Cardiologist with 40 years of experience shares top 5 street foods in India that can be healthy: Bhel puri, boiled egg

The love affair between Indians and street food is on a league of its own, and rightly so. It is as varied as the various cuisines across the states, usually prepared in front of our eyes, and can give Michelin-starred restaurants a run for their money in terms of flavour profiles, all while being affordable to the masses. A light Bhel puri is a low-fat, high-fibre snack, says Dr Chopra. (Pinterest)

However, health standards have always been the thorns in the rose bush, as people fear the use of impure water and ingredients in the preparation of street foods, as well as inadequate adherence to hygiene protocols in the preparation.

In spite of the obvious drawbacks, street food has never lost its popularity and will continue to draw hungry people for the foreseeable future. Keeping in mind certain basic hygiene practices while consuming street food, such as the cleanliness of the area and the freshness of the ingredients, street food can also become part of a healthy diet.

Dr Alok Chopra, a cardiologist in Delhi with 40 years of experience, took to Instagram on February 19 to share how eating nutritious food does not always mean spending big bucks. They can come from street food joints that sell healthier alternatives to fried snacks, sweets, and ultra-processed foods.

Some ‘timeless Indian bites remind us that healthy eating can be simple, affordable, and deeply satisfying’, noted Dr Chopra, adding: “True nourishment doesn’t need luxury—just mindful choices.”