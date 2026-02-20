Cardiologist with 40 years of experience shares top 5 street foods in India that can be healthy: Bhel puri, boiled egg
Love street food? Not all street foods are harmful for health; some offer just the right balance between taste, budget and health, according to Dr Chopra.
The love affair between Indians and street food is on a league of its own, and rightly so. It is as varied as the various cuisines across the states, usually prepared in front of our eyes, and can give Michelin-starred restaurants a run for their money in terms of flavour profiles, all while being affordable to the masses.
However, health standards have always been the thorns in the rose bush, as people fear the use of impure water and ingredients in the preparation of street foods, as well as inadequate adherence to hygiene protocols in the preparation.
In spite of the obvious drawbacks, street food has never lost its popularity and will continue to draw hungry people for the foreseeable future. Keeping in mind certain basic hygiene practices while consuming street food, such as the cleanliness of the area and the freshness of the ingredients, street food can also become part of a healthy diet.
Dr Alok Chopra, a cardiologist in Delhi with 40 years of experience, took to Instagram on February 19 to share how eating nutritious food does not always mean spending big bucks. They can come from street food joints that sell healthier alternatives to fried snacks, sweets, and ultra-processed foods.
Some ‘timeless Indian bites remind us that healthy eating can be simple, affordable, and deeply satisfying’, noted Dr Chopra, adding: “True nourishment doesn’t need luxury—just mindful choices.”
The list of healthy street foods and their benefits that he highlighted is presented as follows.
1. Roasted chana
Roasted chana is a rich source of plant-based protein, which is essential for vegetarians to meet their daily quota of the macronutrient. The healthy snack also supports weight balance and helps maintain gut health.
2. Light bhel puri
Bhel puri is a preparation of puffed rice mixed with assorted namkeens and condiments. They also usually have a hint of freshness from raw onions, sometimes cucumber, lemon juice and mint and coriander sauces.
A bhel puri that is light on the namkeens and condiments is a low-fat and high-fibre snack that is as filling as it is refreshing.
3. Roasted corn
Roasted corn cobs rubbed with lemon and salt are a common street food across the country. The low-processed food is packed with fibre and antioxidants, shared Dr Chopra, while containing other heart-friendly nutrients.
4. Sweet potato
While a less popular option across the land, sweet potatoes are a tasty snack that has high fibre content. It provides steady energy and is good for digestion, stated Dr Chopra.
5. Boiled egg
There is not much to be said about the benefits of eating boiled eggs, as they are one of the most nutritionally dense foods available on the planet. Eggs are rich in protein, help keep us full, and support muscle health, observed Dr Chopra.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
