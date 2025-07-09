Cardiologists warn even Indians in their 20s and 30s should go for early heart tests: ‘Prevention is better than cure’

Heart screening is crucial for people of all ages, including young adults, especially in India, as the country has seen a significant increase in heart disease cases among young adults, often due to lifestyle factors. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, cardiologists explain how heart screening can help identify potential issues early on, allowing for preventive measures, lifestyle changes and early treatment. Also read | Cardiologist says ‘heart attacks in women are deadlier’ Cardiologists say it's essential for young Indians to prioritise heart health and consider early screenings to prevent potential heart-related issues. (Freepik)

What causes heart disease in young people?

Dr Chirag D, consultant in interventional cardiology at Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, said, “Heart health is no longer just for the middle-aged or older. Over the past 10 years, there has been a significant rise in lifestyle risk factors, including elevated stress, inactivity, poor sleep, bad diet, smoking, and high cholesterol, in individuals in their 20s and 30s. This change makes early heart tests not merely desirable but necessary.”

Dr Narasimha Pai, HOD and consultant cardiology, KMC Hospital, Dr B R Ambedkar Circle, Mangalore added, “Rising heart issues in youngsters are the major talk of the town these days. Sportspersons, film stars, and other famous people who are deemed very fit in the public's opinion suddenly end up in the emergency department of hospitals with heart issues. This has started intriguing a lot of people about why heart issues are plaguing the youngsters of this nation. The amount of automation, machinery, and a fast-tracking lifestyle is a major factor in the development of heart problems in youngsters.”

Dr Pai shared that today's youth, not just in metro cities but also in lower-tier cities, are ‘involved in various habits and addictions like smoking and alcohol, which makes them highly vulnerable to heart problems’. “Earlier, coronary artery disease used to be a disease of the elderly, where due to prolonged progressive deposition of fat in the vessels would lead to blockage of arteries, leading to a heart attack. Now, people in the age group of 30 to 45 years are themselves getting such diseases, which indicates that there's a paradigm shift in the population vulnerable to heart attacks,” he said.

Doctors say beginning screenings in your 20s and early 30s is not about generating distress; it is about developing awareness. (Freepik)

Why even 'simple tests such as an ECG are useful'

Dr Chirag said that the detection of heart disease is often troublesome, as it is noticed only when the symptoms, such as chest pain, palpitations, or breathlessness, begin to emerge. “In real life, the majority of adults in their late twenties already have established some rudimentary form of increased blood pressure, elevated LDL cholesterol levels, or early-stage arterial plaque. Simple tests such as an ECG, lipid profile, or even a normal blood pressure check can detect alarming but frequently under-recognised markers of medical problems,” Dr Chirag said.

According to him, another growing issue is 'the development of metabolic disorders, including diabetes and obesity, that continue to rise in our younger demographic, both of which considerably increase the chances of acquiring cardiovascular disease'. He added, “With the additional element of chronic work hours, poor stress management, and reliance on processed foods, this generation may be facing more inherent danger than any generation before it.”

Risk factors for heart disease

Dr Pai agreed that the amount of physical work, the kind of food intake, and the amount of sleep definitely play a role in the development of such diseases at a young age: “Hence, it becomes paramount that lifestyle changes must be inculcated in the daily life of youngsters. It must become a virtue, and having a disciplined life provides a better future for them as well as their family. Of course, there are non-modifiable risk factors like family history and genetic history. There's always a trigger point for these diseases, which can be avoided if a proper lifestyle is maintained.”

Dr Chirag said, “Beginning screenings in your 20s and early 30s is not about generating distress; it is about developing awareness. The emphasis is on prevention, not worry.” He shared that most cardiovascular risk factors are manageable with simple lifestyle modifications, regular exercise, dietary changes, management of psychological stress, and sound medical counsel when detected in the early stages.

He said, “Imagine this: just like you invest resources into your schooling or career, investing in your cardiac well-being, early on, reaped rewards far greater later on. Your heart does not wait to show signs of problems when you reach your 40s, why would you?”

What else should you know?

Dr Pai said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends a balanced diet and exercise of at least 30 minutes daily to maintain a healthy lifestyle and avoid non-communicable diseases like heart attacks. “Health is wealth is a grand old saying. Hence, having a regular health checkup where you can check your vital signs, sugar, and cholesterol levels can become eye eye-opener, especially for youngsters, so that doctors can intervene early and prevent any complications. Prevention is always better than a cure,” he concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.