Happy birthday Charlize Theron: Inside her 'very religious' beauty routine for glowing skin at 50

Actor Charlize Theron turned 50 on August 7. As a busy single mom, she tries to get enough sleep and takes care of her skin when she has time – mostly at night. In a February 21, 2025 interview with Elle UK, she shared some of her top skincare tips and also opened up about her evolving relationship with beauty. Charlize uses a toner, serum, and face cream to nourish and moisturise her skin as part of her evening skincare routine. Charlize Theron prioritises her evening skincare routine, taking time for herself after her kids go to bed. (AP)

'My evening routine is sacred to me'

Asked about her current beauty routine, Charlize said, “It's both high- and low-maintenance. I'm very religious about my evening routine, because when my kids go to bed, I can take time for myself. I'll take a nice hot steam and shower, and really spend time with my skin, perhaps I'll do a face mask or maybe a laser device. I use a toner, a serum and the really rich Dior Capture cream. My evening routine is sacred to me, and then in the morning, it's really just about rinsing all of the products off and applying a lot of sunscreen.”

'Beauty is internal for me'

Explaining how her perception of beauty is now all about mindfulness over unattainable, ever-changing beauty standards, the actor said, “Beauty is internal for me. In the last decade, I have really responded to how I feel about myself through my eyes versus the eyes of other people. It's been so empowering for me, and I hope that young girls can live with that mantra too. Beauty was something that hindered me when I wanted to become an actor; I think I was always fighting with how I looked. And now I just really love embracing who I am on an internal level. It's on my terms – it's not about what people are thinking or what they're saying. For me, this is the true freedom of beauty.”

Charlize further shared details of the fitness routine she swears by and said she loves Pilates and yoga. She emphasised the significance of maintaining mobility as you age, and this includes doing exercises that focus on flexibility, balance, and strength. According to Charlize, as you get older, you become more aware of your movements and pay closer attention to how you move, and this mindfulness can help improve overall physical function.

