Chia seed water: Ayurvedic expert recommends this morning drink for glowing skin and hydration

When we want radiant, flawless skin, we often turn to expensive serums and lotions, believing that beauty comes from their complex ingredients. But what if the secret to a dewy glow is in your pantry? Chia seeds are tiny but powerful ingredients that can improve your skin when added to your morning routine as a simple chia seed water drink. Ayurveda recommends this traditional ingredient, which is making a comeback not just as a food but also as a beauty secret. Let chia seeds soak in water for 10 minutes for the perfect snack alternative. (iStock)

Can I drink chia seed water every day?

Chia seeds are known for their many health benefits, making them a great addition to any diet. "They contain omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, antioxidants, and essential nutrients", Ayurvedic coach and gut specialist Dimple Jangda tells Health Shots. According to the Journal of Food Science and Technology, chia seeds improve skin hydration and elasticity, making them a valuable ingredient in beauty products.

1. Skin Hydration

Hydrated skin is important for a glowing complexion. Chia seeds can absorb up to 10 times their weight in water, forming a gel that retains moisture. Soak chia seeds in water to make a hydrating drink that quenches your thirst and nourishes your skin from the inside. "This hydration is critical as seasons change, as your skin can become dry and dull", says the Ayurvedic coach. Imagine waking up each morning and drinking a glass of chia seed water. It gives your skin a refreshing boost of hydration you can feel from the inside out, resulting in skin that looks plumper and more radiant.

2. Antioxidant against ageing

To keep your skin looking youthful, it's important to include antioxidants in your diet. Chia seeds are rich in antioxidants that help fight free radicals and reduce oxidative stress. Oxidative stress is a major contributor to sun-exposed ageing skin, and pollution can damage your skin and accelerate early signs of ageing. "By drinking chia seed water daily, you can provide your skin with antioxidants that help maintain its youthful glow", says the gut specialist. A study published in the journal Molecules shows that antioxidants can help slow skin ageing, suggesting that drinking chia seed water may help keep your skin healthy and vibrant.

3. Omega-3 fatty acids

Did you know that chia seeds are good for your skin because they contain omega-3 fatty acids? "These fatty acids help strengthen your skin's barrier, keeping it hydrated and soft, and they also benefit a smoother complexion", says Jangda. Omega-3s may also improve skin health in people with conditions such as Atopic Dermatitis and Psoriasis, according to a study in Frontiers in Immunology. Adding chia seed water to your breakfast can help you increase your omega-3 intake, which supports skin health.

4. Acne and inflammation

If you have inflammatory skin conditions or acne, chia seeds may help by providing alpha-linolenic acid, which can reduce inflammation and calm the skin. "Drinking chia seed water regularly can help manage inflammation and breakouts, making it a great addition to your skincare routine if you have problem skin", says the Ayurvedic coach. By drinking this water daily, you can help your body fight inflammation from within, which may lead to clearer and calmer skin over time.

How to make chia seed water?

Want to make chia seed water? It’s very easy and only needs a few ingredients. Here’s how to do it:

Combine two tablespoons of chia seeds with 1 cup of water in a glass or container.

Thoroughly mix the seeds into the water to ensure they are evenly distributed.

Let the mixture sit for at least 15 minutes. This time allows the seeds to absorb water and form a gel-like texture. You can add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice or a drizzle of honey for extra flavour. If you have allergies or health concerns about changing your diet, please talk to a healthcare professional.

"You can enjoy chia seed water on its own or mix it into smoothies or shakes for extra health benefits. Its versatility makes it easy to add to your daily routine," says Jangda.

How to use chia seeds in water for skin?

Chia seed water has many benefits for your body, but healthy skin needs more than just that drink to keep your skin healthy. "Add chia seed water to a complete skincare routine", says the expert. Make sure to stay hydrated, use a good moisturiser, exfoliate regularly, and apply sunscreen daily to protect against harmful UV rays and pollution.

Stay aware of your overall diet. "Eating a balanced mix of fruits, vegetables, and other healthy foods, along with chia seed water, can help your skin look better", says the expert. Real beauty comes from within, and taking care of your body as a whole will deliver the best results.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)