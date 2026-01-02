Children’s skin dry faster in winter? Know what parents can do to protect their sensitive skin

The winter season brings several changes that affect health and wellness. The seasonal shifts are drastic, whether it's from the plummeting temperatures, low moisture levels, or rising pollution. One of the most noticeable effects is dry skin, which affects many people. However, babies are even more sensitive than adults and tend to experience much worse. Baby's skin is sensitive, making them vulnerable to the winter problem of dryness. (Picture credit: Freepik)

To understand how parents can protect their kids during this time and safeguard their skin health, HT Lifestyle connected with experts, who shared their insights to provide a comprehensive picture of the issue.

Why does dry skin occur?

Dr Mohna Chauhan, consultant dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon at Prakash Hospital, Noida, told HT Lifestyle that the sensitive nature of the baby is responsible for skin dryness.

“During winter, baby skin tends to dry out much faster because it is extremely thin and sensitive, and the cold air holds very little moisture,” she explained. “When the air itself is dry, the skin loses hydration quickly. This often gets worse if regular moisturising is missed or not done immediately after a bath.”

This means parents need to adapt the baby's skincare routine during winter to prevent dryness. It also highlights the importance of timely care to cope with the season's harsh conditions and avoid any negative consequences.

Tips to protect

Giving babies baths in lukewarm water instead of hot water helps protect their delicate skin!(Picture credit: Freepik)

The dermatologist further shared a few tips to dispel common misconceptions and clarify some widespread myths that may be harming skin's health.

The first thing Dr Chauhan noted was the increased frequency of hot baths, which may have adverse effects. She added, “Many parents also feel that longer or hotter baths will keep their baby comfortable in winter, but hot water actually strips the skin of its natural protective oils.”

Second, parents often bundle up their kids in winter, but over-layering can be risky. According to the dermatologist, heavy layers may irritate the skin and cause dryness.

Similarly, to keep the indoors warm, heaters and blowers are generally switched on, but Dr Chauhan warned that they can make the skin feel tight, flaky or itchy.

Instead, she recommended, “Parents should keep bath time short, use lukewarm water, moisturise generously right after bathing, dress babies in light, breathable layers, and maintain some moisture in the room.”

Moreover, bringing in insights about the latest practices in babycare, Chandra Shekhar, founder of Cutestory, shared with HT Lifestyle the trends parents are following to keep their babies' skin healthy during winter. She emphasised the importance of using fragrance-free, pH-neutral cleansers and keeping baths short, around 5-10 minutes in lukewarm water, to protect the skin's natural barrier. Parents are also focusing on dressing babies in soft, 100 per cent cotton clothing to prevent irritation and using a cool-mist humidifier indoors to maintain humidity levels between 40-60 per cent, which helps prevent water loss from the skin.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.



