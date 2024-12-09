Christmas cooking: From temperature to illnesses, know how to keep food safe

The holiday season is almost here, and it is the time to share joy and happiness with our loved ones. Christmas is coming in a few weeks, and it’s time to start preparing on how to make the Christmas party at home perfect. However, it is necessary for the hosts to pay attention to how to make the Christmas-special dishes without making the guests sick. Also read | Are you in charge of a holiday feast? Follow these tips for food safety More than one million people get sick due to salmonella, a primary pathogen found in poultries.(Pexels)

The recent study led by Kimberly Baker, Clemson University stated a few cooking tips to make sure that the guests get to enjoy the entire holiday season, without falling sick. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than one million people get sick due to salmonella, a primary pathogen found in poultries. Understanding food preparation techniques, washing methods and cooking can help in keeping the holiday meal delicious and safe.

Foodborne illnesses:

Pathogens such as salmonella, E. coli, listeria and norovirus can get into the food at any point of the chain of field, water, equipment, processing, handling, transportation, storage or preparation. Hence, each person handling the food is responsible to ensure that it is safe for consumption. Also read | How does food get contaminated? Unsafe habits that kill over 400K people a year

Washing hands:

It is essential to pay attention to personal hygiene when we start preparing food. It should start with washing hands. Applying soap, scrubbing hands and rinsing the hands till the soap lather goes away. Then dry your hands before starting to cook.

Leave poultry unwashed:

We should keep the raw poultry away from food items such as salad, that are ready to be consumed raw. The USDA recommends that poultry should not be washed because it can spread the pathogens in the kitchen sink.

All poultry must be cooked to a minimum of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.(Pexels)

Have a clean kitchen:

Maintain hygiene in the kitchen and ensure to clean the kitchen with chlorine bleach before starting to cook. It can help in sanitising the kitchen and keeping the food safe for consumption. Also read | 5 healthy eating tips to follow during festive outings or vacation

Cooking meat at safe temperatures:

The meat should be completely thawed in the refrigerator before cooking. Depending on the quantity of the meat, thawing time should be decided. It is essential to know the safe temperatures to cook the meat. All poultry must be cooked to a minimum of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, recommends the study.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.