Continuous rain making you groggy and moody? 3 ways to get rid of monsoon blues

Monsoon season’s weather tends to influence overall wellbeing adversely, impacting both mental and physical health. The conditions are predictably unpredictable, going from a light drizzle to a heavy downpour in seconds, and weeks can go by without the sun making an appearance. The monotonous rain and relentless grey skies weigh down on the mood and disrupt daily rhythms, making you emotionally off-balance. Monsoon is gloomy, but don't let it affect your mood. Adopt proactive measures to stay active.(Shutterstock)

It may seem as if the seasonal slump is out of your hands and more in control of (a very predictable) weather forecast. But the mood doesn't have to follow the same script as the weather. A few changes help you get back in control, even if the skies refuse to clear.

Ashita Katariya, Mental Health Therapist and Addictions Specialist at Samarpan Health, shared with HT Lifestyle a guide, covering five major ways the monsoon affects both mental and physical health, along with three proactive steps one can take to turn around the monsoon blues:

5 reasons why monsoon feels off

From grogginess to feeling low, monsoon brings a lot of physical and mental changes. (Shutterstock)

1. Sleep disruption

Cloudy skies affect the body's internal clock, making many people oversleep and others lie awake at night.

It’s a real biological response to the lack of natural light.

2. Low energy levels

Reduced sunlight lowers serotonin, our brain’s ‘feel-good’ chemical.

This leaves us more tired, foggy, and unmotivated than usual.

3. Mood swings

Gloomy weather can make us sad, anxious, and irritable.

The emotional heaviness of grey days often goes unnoticed until it lingers.

4. Appetite changes

Many crave comfort food or lose their appetite altogether.

The monsoon can disrupt eating patterns in response to emotional fluctuations caused by the monsoon.

5. Isolation

Cancelled plans and flooded roads reduce social interaction, increasing feelings of loneliness.

This is especially true for those living alone or working remotely.

How to beat monsoon blues?

Doing mindful activities like yoga helps elevate mood. (Shutterstock)

1. Look for light

Seek light, be it near a window or heading out in moments of sunlight.

Brighten up home with indoor lights.

2. Stay active while indoors

This can be done by doing home workouts and yoga exercises.

Doing this will not only help in uplifting our mood by firing endorphins and serotonin, but will also help to feel less fatigued.

3. Build a healthy sleep routine

Build healthy sleep patterns.

This can consist of establishing a consistent sleep schedule, not using devices or watching TV prior to sleeping or creating a relaxing bedtime routine by possibly including some mindfulness exercises such as guided and visual meditation.

