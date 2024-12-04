Study reveals the perfect replacement for prescription drugs, surgery. It is...

CrossFit is a workout regimen that perfectly combines strength training and aerobic exercise to cater to the workout needs of all people. Even though it is viewed as a sport for the super fit and the athletes, the intensity of the exercises vary for them and for beginners. CrossFit helps in enhancing cardiovascular health, muscle strength and functional fitness. Also read | How much exercise you really need each week: Are you following it? CrossFit might be the healthier alternative to traditional medication.(Unsplash)

And if this is not enough to convince you to enroll for this workout routine, a recent study led by Athalie Redwood-Brown and Jen Wilson, Nottingham Trent University states that CrossFit might be the answer to replace prescription drugs for chronic and long-term illnesses. CrossFit might be the healthier alternative to traditional medication which can offer multiple health benefits.

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on 1,211 people from the UK who did CrossFit, within the ages of 19 to 67 years. The participants were asked about the health conditions they had and what prescription drugs they too before starting CrossFit. It was observed that 280 participants took at least one prescription drug. Some of the common health conditions were anxiety and depression, asthma, high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes and chronic pain. Also read | 5 incredible health benefits of exercising in the morning: Weight management to mental clarity

After starting CrossFit, 54% of the participants who were on prescription drugs, shared that they decreased their dosage. Of these 151 people, 69 people said that they completely stopped taking their prescription drugs, while 82 of them shared that they cut down the dosage by half. 40% of the participants said that they required fewer visit to the doctor after starting this workout regimen. Also read | Even 5 extra minutes of exercise every day can save you from high blood pressure, finds study

CrossFit has multiple health benefits.(Unsplash)

Why CrossFit is beneficial?

While the study does not directly speak about the health benefits of CrossFit, the impact of regular exercise on health can be significant. CrossFit helps in improving metabolic health and cardiovascular fitness, which can in turn help in managing chronic conditions. CrossFit is also done in a group setting, such as a gym. This can foster a sense of community, which can positively impact mental health. CrossFit also helps in enhancing muscle strength and endurance, which can decrease join pain and pressure. Also read | Tips to encourage physical activity in our daily routines

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.