Cyclone Remal alert: Health emergencies we should be prepared for, during and after the cyclone

Cyclone Remal alert: Cyclone Remal has been predicted to hit the coasts of West Bengal, Orissa and Bangladesh at midnight on May 26. Ahead of the cyclone hitting the coasts with storm and landfall, the India Meteorological Department has issued a warning urging people in the nearby areas to stay safe and evacuate to a safer region if necessary. Cyclone Remal is expected to hit the coast with a speed of 110-120 kmph, and gusts up to 135 kmph. Precautionary measures should be taken by each person. The authorities have urged people to expect potential damage and take necessary actions in being safe. Cyclones also bring the need to take precautions against a lot of health emergencies that emerge during and after the cyclone. Cyclone Remal is expected to hit the coast with a speed of 110-120 kmph, and gusts up to 135 kmph.(HT photo)

Health emergencies that we should be prepared for, during and after Cyclone Remal:

Contaminated floodwater: many areas of West Bengal, Orissa and Bangladesh will receive heavy rainfall, leading to flood. Food and liquids that come in contact with floodwater can also lead to diseases, such as wound infections, diarrhea, nose and throat infections. We should be extra careful about the water we drink and the food we eat. It is advised to boil and purify the water before consumption.

Loss of medication: One of the health emergencies that we should be prepared for during extreme weather conditions is the unavailability of medication. In case of evacuation, we should carry the medicines we need on a regular basis. However, we should never consume medication that has been contaminated by floodwater.

Injuries from fall: After a cyclone or a flood, cleaning up can be difficult. It can also lead to injuries and wounds. We should consider seeking help from the authorities.

Snake bites: Snakes and insects may seek refuge inside the house during extreme weather conditions. We should be extra careful not to injure them, which can lead to bites and wounds.

Mosquito-borne infections: Stagnant water after the flood and cyclone can breed mosquitoes, leading to mosquito-borne infections such as Malaria and Dengue.