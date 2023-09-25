Pregnancy is a delicate journey and it is crucial to remember that the road to parenthood is a profound and intricate process, where our choices, even seemingly small ones, can play a substantial role in the ultimate outcome hence, the world of dietary choices becomes paramount. Just as a carefully crafted diet can be the cornerstone of a healthy pregnancy, misguided supplementation can be the chink in the armour and health experts believe that Ayurvedic supplements, while rooted in tradition, often lack the rigorous scientific validation necessary to ensure their safety and efficacy during this critical period. Dangerous effects of Ayurvedic fertility supplements (Photo by StockPic)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Preety Aggarwal, Medical Director – Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Motherhood Hospitals in Gurgaon, shared, “Pregnancy indeed mirrors the delicate nature of every decision and action, where each one holds significant importance. This highlights the significance of informed choices, especially in terms of dietary decisions. As a gynecologist, I want to emphasise the importance of informed choices when it comes to fertility. It is important to exercise caution when considering any supplements, regardless of whether they are Ayurvedic or of any other origin, especially when they have traditional roots.”

She suggested, “Incorporating a balanced diet rich in nutrient-dense foods is paramount. Focus on fresh fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and sources of essential nutrients like folic acid and iron. While supplements may have a role, they should complement a well-rounded diet, not replace it. Beware of the temptation to think that 'more is better' when it comes to taking supplements, as too much of anything can cause unwanted side effects. Pregnancy is a unique journey, and every step matters. Seek guidance from healthcare professionals who can provide personalised advice tailored to your specific needs. Your well-being and the health of your future child deserve nothing less.”

Madhura Laxman Gurav, Head of Wellness at Truworth Wellness, cautioned, “The consumption of Ayurvedic fertility supplements can pose significant risks, primarily due to their often limited oversight by health authorities. These supplements may also contain hazardous heavy metals such as lead and mercury, which can give rise to severe health complications, including fertility problems. Therefore, it is our responsibility to approach the journey to parenthood with the utmost caution, opting for well-researched and evidence-based methods to support fertility and a healthy pregnancy. It is advisable to check the ingredients of the herbal supplements before consuming them and ensure proper nutrition intake and healthy lifestyle to boost fertility naturally. Furthermore, as dietary choices play a significant role for fertility, a well-balanced diet which is rich in a variety of nutrients, iron, Omega 3 and folic acid is recommended.”