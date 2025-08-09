Dengue alert in monsoon: Doctor shares 6 prevention tips to follow to stay safe

Every monsoon season is followed by the lingering fear of waterborne and mosquito-borne infections. The rising humidity in the air and stagnant waters act as the perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes, leading to several infections including malaria and dengue. The dengue scare is severe every year, and the infections can get worse if precautions are not taken immediately. Also read | Dengue hemorrhagic fever: Doctor shares warning signs of this severe form of dengue; know prevention tips Dengue is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes and is common in tropical climates.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vikas Vashisth, internal medicine, Silverstreak Multispeciality Hospital said, “Aedes aegypti mosquito, active early morning and late afternoon, breeds in clean, stagnant water,” indicating that monsoon is the perfect time for dengue to spread.

Dr Vikas Vashisth further shared a few prevention tips to follow to stay safe from dengue, malaria and other mosquito-borne infections that worsen during the rainy season.

1. Eliminate standing water

Even small amounts of stagnant water can serve as breeding sites. Empty and scrub buckets, coolers, flowerpots, birdbaths, and old tyres every week. Keep water tanks and pet bowls covered, and clear blocked drains or roof gutters.

2. Use mosquito repellents

Apply repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus—particularly during peak mosquito hours. For children, choose safe roll-ons or mosquito patches during outdoor play.

3. Wear protective clothing

Opt for long-sleeved shirts, full-length trousers, socks, and closed shoes. Light-coloured fabrics are preferable, as mosquitoes are more attracted to dark shades.

Aedes aegypti mosquito is primary carrier of dengue.(HT File Photo)

4. Install mosquito screens and nets

Fit windows and doors with tight-fitting screens to block entry. In high-risk areas, use mosquito nets, especially while sleeping.

5. Recognise dengue symptoms early

Watch for signs such as high fever, severe headache, muscle or joint pain, pain behind the eyes, rash, and nausea. Seek immediate medical care if these occur; early treatment can save lives.

6. Stay alert and act collectively

Follow official health advisories and stay updated on local dengue alerts. Join or organise community clean-up drives to reduce mosquito breeding.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.