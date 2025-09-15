Dentist who lost 30 kg reveals how she transformed after quitting sugar for 6 months: See the before and after pics

In a post shared on September 2, a fitness enthusiast and dentist, who goes by Dr Fit Files on Instagram, shared her journey of quitting sugar. The health influencer, who often shares weight loss tips after losing 30 kg and going from 97 kg to 67 kg on social media, showed the results of quitting sugar for 6 months. The before and after transformation that reveals what quitting sugar can do to your body!

Quitting sugar for 6 months!

Sharing the video, which she titled ‘POV: you quit sugar for 6 months. Transition alert!’, the dentist wrote, “The most difficult transition of my life, but definitely worth it.”

The video features a before-and-after transition, where earlier, before quitting sugar, she had a double chin, Acanthosis Nigricans (a condition where one has dark marks, stripy marks, on the back of the neck because of insulin resistance), and igmentation on her face. However, after quitting sugar, she managed to get rid of all the problems, including losing weight.

In another clip, dated July 16, the dentist had talked about dealing with Acanthosis Nigricans, confessing that she didn't use any creams to get rid of the pigmentation. “Dark neck isn’t just a skin issue — it’s your body trying to tell you something,” she explained.

“Acanthosis Nigricans is a symptom, not the problem. It’s commonly caused by obesity, insulin resistance, hormonal imbalance, diabetes, and genetics. In my case, it was due to obesity + insulin resistance. I didn’t use a cream. I quit sugar, followed a low-carb, high-protein diet, and lost weight,” she confessed.

When she took all these steps, the darkness faded on its own. “No cream can fix this unless you fix the root cause. If you’re not overweight, consult a doctor and get tested. Your skin is a mirror of your internal health, don’t ignore the signs,” she added.

What happens when you quit sugar?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle on July 26, Bhavika Patel, certified nutritionist, health and lifestyle coach, shared the potential benefits and changes of quitting sugar for just 14 days. From renewed energy to mental clarity and reduced cravings, read all about the benefits here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.