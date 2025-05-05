Dermat reveals if hair oiling boosts growth and how you might be doing it wrong

Hair oiling is one of the oldest haircare remedies that even grandmothers swear by. One of the coveted expectations is accelerated hair growth. Every hair oil is often eyed with the hope that it will work its wonderful magic and make the hair grow faster, turning your dream hair length into a reality. But how much does hair oiling really contribute to faster hair growth? Or are we placing too much hope in this nuska? It is a common belief that oiling your hair will make it grow faster. (PC:Shutterstock)

Mumbai-based cosmetic dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shetty, who frequently shares skincare tips on Instagram, addressed this common haircare belief.

Does hair oiling make your hair grow faster?

Ever noticed that after a particular length, the hair growth just slows down or even stagnates? Instead of taking the frustration out on yourself and the haircare products, maybe you are overlooking the bigger picture. Dr Shetty revealed genetics may be one of the reasons behind this hair growth plateau.

She said, “No, the only thing that determines the length of your hair is the length of your anagen phase of your hair cycle, which means how long the hair keeps growing, and that is only determined by your genetics. So if you do have in your genes that your hair will grow this much, no matter what, it's not going to go longer. Oiling helps protect what’s already grown. Hair growth starts from within. Healthy diet, scalp care, and treating underlying conditions are key.”

How do you correctly oil your hair?

Oil at your hair strands than scalp.(PC: Shutterstock)

Oiling your hair improves its general quality, as the dermatologist put it, making it more lustrous, thicker, and shinier. This only gives the illusion of longer hair growth because of the healthy hair texture. Similarly, the key focus of hair oiling may be misunderstood and misplaced.

The dermat clarified, "Hair oiling doesn’t directly stimulate hair growth from the scalp. What it does is protect the hair shaft, reduce breakage, and improve overall hair health, which in turn can make your hair appear longer and healthier over time. Here’s the catch, oiling is meant for your hair strands, not your scalp. Your scalp is already rich in natural oils (sebum). Overloading it with heavy oils can clog pores, attract dust, and even lead to dandruff or scalp inflammation, especially if not washed out properly."

So, how do you currently oil your hair then?

Dr Shetty shared these tips for correct hair oiling:



Apply oil to the mid-lengths and ends of your hair.

Avoid massaging it into your scalp (unless advised by your dermatologist for specific scalp conditions).

Use lightweight, non-comedogenic oils and wash them off.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.