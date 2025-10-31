Dermatologist reveals why Indian skin has more enlarged pores: ‘Pores are natural…’

Enlarged pores are one of the primary skin concerns that impact skin's texture, making it appear very textured, bumpy and uneven, with dot-like spots spread across the forehead, cheeks and nose. Lately, with glass skin gaining momentum with smooth, even-toned skin has become a much-coveted beauty aspiration, and there's been growing scrutiny around pores. Indians naturally have open pores more. (Pexels)

With the advent of the Korean Hallyu wave, there has been increased exposure to international media and other East Asian media from Japan, China, where actors and idols are seen with beautiful, even-toned skin. But should you really compare your Indian skin with theirs?



To understand more about the concern of enlarged pores, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Aparna Santhanam, dermatologist at ITC Dermafique, who revealed that despite enlarged pores being a common problem, very few people actually understand what they are.

Indians have naturally more enlarged pores?

According to the Dermafique Indian Skin Health Report Indian skin tends to have nearly four times larger pore size and almost five times higher pore density compared to Chinese skin. This makes visible pores and uneven texture a far more common concern in India.

Weighing in on the finding, Dr Santhanam said, “Pores are natural openings for oil and sweat to reach the skin surface.” Indian skin is genetically predisposed to have larger pores because of the warm, humid climate.

The dermatologist further added, “In Indian skin, ethnogenetically larger pore size and higher sebum activity make them more noticeable." Along with genetic factors, the environmental triggers are also responsible, such as heat, sweat, and pollution, which make them appear much bigger.

What should be your skincare goals if you struggle with enlarged pores? According to Dr Santhanam, it should be more realistic, instead of comparing it with skin types of other ethnicities.



“Because Indian skin has larger and more numerous pores than many other ethnicities, achieving completely ‘poreless’ skin is unrealistic. Instead, focus on healthier skin with visibly refined texture,” she emphasised.

Can you shrink the pores?

What is the way forward? Can you remove those pores? As per the dermatologist, you cannot eliminate them completely as they are natural, but they can be minimised with the right approach.

Likewise, there's another myth about the pore size, whether they can be reduced. Dr Santhanam called out this misconception and elaborated, “A common misconception is that pores can be permanently reduced in size. Pore size is largely genetic."

Instead, pores can be made to look less obvious with the help of the right skincare. She added, "What we can do is manage oil secretion, unclog pores, and strengthen the skin barrier so pores look tighter and less obvious. Skincare can improve appearance, but cannot physically eliminate pores.”

Strategies for minimising pores

Dr Santhanam shared these 3 easy strategies that can help with your problem of pores:

Gentle exfoliation: Salicylic acid helps keep pores clear, while glycolic acid smoothens skin texture and promotes cell turnover. Barrier strengthening and oil regulation: Niacinamide strengthens the skin barrier and regulates oil production, helping pores appear more refined. Spot targeting for congested areas: For localised blemishes and visible pores, a spot corrector with azelaic acid and vitamin E can calm inflammation, reduce congestion, and improve skin clarity over time.

Among all the skin types, people with oily skin types experience enlarged pores the most because, as the dermatologist noted, their oil glands are overactive, which makes the pores stretch and appear larger. This is why people with acne-prone skin need to fine-tune their routine to control the excess oil and avoid clogging the pores.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.