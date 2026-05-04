Dermatologist shares 7 popular skin treatments you should know about before booking your next appointment

Skincare today consists of more than just creams and home routines. Due to a busy lifestyle, external pollutants, and stress, people are turning to advanced cosmetic treatments, which not only give visible results but also save time and energy. However, since every skin is unique and reacts differently to beauty treatments, it is important to understand what you are aiming for. Whether you desire to fix those fine lines, clear up stubborn acne scars, or just want a glass skin-like glow, the option can feel confusing. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rickson Pereira, Head, Dr Rickson's Dermatherapie Clinic, Consultant Dermatologist, Holy Family Hospital, Mumbai, and Medical Director at Zennara Clinics, Hyderabad, shared about popular skin treatments you should know. Popular skin treatments for glowing skin. (Unsplash)

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1. Hydradermabrasion It is a gentle yet effective treatment that deeply cleanses and hydrates your skin. Dr Rickson said, “This cosmetic procedure uses a specialised hydropeel tip to exfoliate, peel, and vacuum away impurities while providing the skin with intense moisture and serums.” It not only cleans the surface but also prepares the base for better product absorption by removing the layer of dead cells. This treatment is a preferred choice for many individuals as it offers visible results in minimal downtime.

2. Alma hybrid If you are someone who has avoided lasers in the past because you were worried about pain or long recovery times, the Alma Hybrid is here to change your mind. According to Dr Rickson, it is a dual-wavelength laser platform that combines three powerful energies: a CO2 laser for surface smoothing, a non-ablative laser for deep collagen boosting, and Impact ultrasound technology to deliver skin-nourishing ingredients into the inner layers of the skin. This treatment targets the wrinkles from depth and improves pigmentation at the same time.