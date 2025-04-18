Dharmendra says he is 'working hard to be fit and fine' at 89 with yoga, exercise and physiotherapy; shares video

Dharmendra shared a new Instagram video on April 17 showing him trying to stay fit, even at 89. The veteran actor, who remains active on social media, posted a video from one of his physiotherapy sessions. In the clip, Dharmendra is seen lying on a bed as his physiotherapist uses a resistance band to help him with leg rotations. Also read | Dharmendra shares his fitness routine for staying fit at 89 Bollywood veteran Dharmendra was spotted in Mumbai on April 4, 2025. (PTI)

‘I am working hard to be fit and fine’

Along with the video, the actor added a caption that read, “Friends, with your good wishes and his blessings, I am working hard to be fit and fine: yoga, exercise and now physiotherapy. I am grateful to dear Amit Kohli, my physiotherapist. Love you all, Take care.”

Check out his post:

Dharmendra, who was last seen in the 2024 film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, has several exciting projects lined up, including Ikkis with Agastya Nanda, the grandson of actor Amitabh Bachchan.

When he is not busy with the film shoots, Dharmendra keeps posting workout videos of himself and asking his followers to take their health and well-being seriously. In an April 14 Instagram video, he showed off his toned 'thighs and muscles'.

Take a look:

Yoga for seniors

Like Dharmendra, seniors can do yoga to keep their mind sharp and body agile. In a 2023 interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions, said, “The fact that you are in the prime of your retirement years indicates that you have a lot of free time. You can prevent joint tension, osteoarthritis, and other types of discomfort by practising yoga on a regular basis. Yoga will keep your mind sharp and agile while ensuring that you maintain self-discipline.”

To improve seniors and older adults' health, immunity, strength and general wellbeing, he suggested these mild asanas: Samasthithi/Tadasana, Vrikshasana, Vajrasana and Paschimottanasana or seated forward bend. Click here to learn more about these asanas.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.