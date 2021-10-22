Dhvani Bhanushali works hard and plays hard in her pilates session

Dhvani Bhanushali is a fitness enthusiast. The singer, when not getting her audience mesmerised with her playback projects and her voice, is usually spotted in the quaint corners of the gym working out in an animal mode.

Snippets of her workout diaries often make way on our Instagram profile and they are a treat for her fans. Dhvani swears by high intensity workouts and pilates. Celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit refers to her as “Pilates girl.”

Dhvani likes to keep her workout life private, away from her Instagram family. However, her trainers make it a point to share the pride by sharing glimpses of the singer’s fitness routine. On Friday, Dhvani had no blues because she was busy working out and having fun.

Namrata Purohit shared a video of herself with Dhvani, on her Instagram profile, where they can be seen working out in beast mode. Dressed in a black tee shirt and a pair of grey gym shorts, Dhvani can be seen practising her pilates on a rail of sorts. With one leg fixed on the stand, Dhvani can be seen doing lunges while moving her other leg on a rail.

Namrata Purohit can also be seen doing the same exercise. The way Dhvani aced this controlled exercise routine, has made us bigger fans of her dedication towards fitness. In the later part of the video, Dhvani and Namrata can be seen having fun by dancing while looking at the camera. Take a look at the video here:

“We seriously have fun. Work hard play hard,” Namrata accompanied the video featuring Dhvani’s fitness routine with these words. She also added the hashtag #Pilatesgirl and tagged Dhvani to the post.

Pilates, as performed by Dhvani in the video, come with multiple health benefits. It helps in increasing the strength of the core muscles. If incorporated in the daily fitness routine, Pilates also help in improving posture and balance of the body. It also helps in developing body awareness and energy levels.

