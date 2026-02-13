Did you know eating these foods could help fight cognitive decline?

The study found that women who ate more strawberries and blueberries had a statistically significant reduction in their risk for cognitive decline with age.

It was a large-scale observational study which tracked 16,000 women over multiple years to examine their berry consumption and rates of cognitive decline .

To make the case for berries, Dr Perlmutter cited a study titled ‘Dietary intakes of berries and flavonoids in relation to cognitive decline,’ which was first published in 2012 in Annals of Neurology .

Taking to Instagram on February 13, Dr Perlmutter highlighted the role of berries, specifically blueberries and strawberries, in reducing the risk of cognitive decline and dementia with age.

Also Read | Neurosurgeon explains why nature exposure may reduce stress, but cannot replace therapy or medication

Cognitive decline is one of the more serious brain health issues that an individual risks facing with age. A healthy lifestyle goes a long way in mitigating it, and according to Dr Austin Perlmutter, board-certified internal medicine physician, author, and educator, so do certain foods.

The relative benefit in cognitive health upon the consumption of the berries was approximately 2.5 years, which means that those who ate more blueberries and strawberries had their brain functioning as if they were biologically two and a half years younger.

How do blueberries and strawberries help? Dr Austin Perlmutter explained in his Instagram video that strawberries and blueberries help fight cognitive decline because they are loaded with “hidden molecules” called polyphenols that influence brain function.

“Polyphenols are not fats, carbs, proteins, vitamins, or minerals. They do not contribute to calories, but polyphenol consumption has, at large-scale observational levels, been correlated with lower chances of developing dementia,” he shared.

Different types of polyphenols are found in different types of plant-based foods such as fruits, vegetables, and seeds. One of the more interesting forms of polyphenols, according to Dr Perlmutter, is the anthocyanidins, which are richer in things like fruits, specifically berries like blueberries. It is what gives blueberries their blue colour and helps lower the cognitive brain age.

Dr Perlmutter noted that the study found that people who were eating overall more anthocyanidins and not just blueberries received similar benefits to cognitive brain function. Thus, the chemical can be considered the reason why berries are helpful for the brain.

While the variables in the study were controlled, Dr Perlmutter stated that this was an observational study rather than an interventional one. It nevertheless aligns with evidence that a diet rich in plant-based foods is associated with better brain health.

It is not necessary to consume fresh blueberries to get the health benefits, he added. Frozen berries work the same.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.