Did you know you can have hormonal imbalances despite regular menstrual cycles? Doctor shares 5 things you need to know

Women’s hormonal health is often reduced to one visible marker – whether the menstrual cycle is regular – but the reality is far more complex. Many women remain unaware that everyday factors like sleep patterns, stress levels, and even blood sugar fluctuations can quietly influence hormones and menstrual health from within. A seemingly “normal” cycle does not always reflect what’s happening internally, making it important to look beyond surface patterns and understand the deeper signals the body may be sending.

Read more to find out how daily habits influence women's hormonal health!(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Did you know headaches along with confusion can be a sign of stroke? Doctor shares 5 patterns that shouldn't be ignored

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is shedding light on key aspects of women’s hormonal health, breaking down how everyday lifestyle factors – such as chronic stress and poor sleep – can significantly disrupt hormonal balance and impact menstrual health. In an Instagram video shared on April 8, the physician highlights, “Hormone health reflects sleep, stress, metabolism, and brain signalling, not just whether your period is regular.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Regular periods do not rule out {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Regular periods do not rule out {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, having a predictable menstrual cycle does not necessarily indicate that hormonal function is optimal. Several underlying factors – such as ovulation quality, progesterone and androgen levels, thyroid function, insulin resistance, and prolactin levels – can be imbalanced even when periods appear regular. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, having a predictable menstrual cycle does not necessarily indicate that hormonal function is optimal. Several underlying factors – such as ovulation quality, progesterone and androgen levels, thyroid function, insulin resistance, and prolactin levels – can be imbalanced even when periods appear regular. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Sood explains, “A predictable cycle does not guarantee normal hormone function. Ovulation quality, progesterone levels, androgen excess, thyroid function, insulin resistance, and prolactin can all be abnormal while periods remain regular. Symptoms like PMS severity, acne, fatigue, or mood changes often reflect these underlying shifts.”

Poor sleep disrupts hormone signalling

Dr Sood highlights that both reproductive and stress hormones are closely regulated by sleep and the body’s circadian rhythm. Poor sleep quality can disrupt cortisol patterns and interfere with the hormonal signalling required for proper follicle development and ovulation, ultimately affecting overall reproductive health.

He explains, “Sleep and circadian rhythm regulate both cortisol and reproductive hormones. Short or fragmented sleep alters HPA-axis activity and cortisol patterns, often flattening normal rhythms. It can also interfere with hypothalamic signalling needed for follicle development and ovulation.”

Stress can delay or disrupt ovulation

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The physician emphasises that chronic stress can keep the body in a constant state of sympathetic activation, which may suppress the hypothalamic-pituitary-ovarian axis. This disruption can delay ovulation, lengthen menstrual cycles, and interfere with normal hormonal signalling.

He highlights, “Chronic stress activates the HPA axis and sympathetic pathways, which can suppress the hypothalamic-pituitary-ovarian axis. This may delay ovulation, lengthen cycles, or cause anovulatory cycles by disrupting LH signalling.”

Blood sugar swings worsen symptoms

According to the physician, glucose levels and reproductive hormones are closely interconnected. Rapid spikes and dips in blood sugar can worsen PMS symptoms, while insulin plays a key role in ovarian hormone production and the regulation of sex hormone-binding globulin.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Sood explains, “Glucose and reproductive hormones influence each other. Rapid glucose fluctuations can trigger fatigue, irritability, cravings, and mood shifts, amplifying PMS-like symptoms. Insulin also affects ovarian hormone production and sex hormone-binding globulin, contributing to a more symptom-prone environment.”

Magnesium and omega-3s may help with symptoms

Dr Sood notes that magnesium has been shown to help alleviate PMS symptoms such as mood swings and fluid retention. Meanwhile, omega-3 fatty acids may reduce the severity of menstrual symptoms by supporting metabolic health and exerting anti-inflammatory effects.

He highlights, “Magnesium has been shown to improve PMS-related symptoms such as mood changes and fluid retention. Omega-3s may reduce menstrual symptom severity through anti-inflammatory effects and metabolic support. These act more as symptom modulators rather than direct ‘hormone resets’.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON