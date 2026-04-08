Did you know you can massage your poop out? Gastroenterologist explains how to do this simple hack to relieve bloating

Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who specialises in digestive , liver, pancreatic, and nutritional health, has highlighted a simple trick that may help relieve gas, bloating, and other digestive discomfort. In an Instagram video shared on April 7, he explains an easy abdominal massage technique that can support movement along the gastrointestinal tract and ease that sluggish, uncomfortable feeling.

That heavy, uncomfortable feeling of being bloated or gassy – like everything is just sitting still in your stomach – can be frustrating and hard to ignore. Whether it’s trapped gas or sluggish digestion, it often feels like your gut just needs a little nudge to get things moving again. The good news is, a simple, at-home massage technique may help ease that discomfort and support smoother digestion.

A simple solution to bloating If you’re feeling bloated, backed up, or gassy, Dr Salhab shares a simple trick that may offer relief. Abdominal massage, he explains, can be especially helpful for those dealing with IBS, constipation, or trapped gas, as it gently encourages movement along the natural direction of the colon, helping ease discomfort and support smoother digestion.

The gastroenterologist notes, “If you feel bloated, backed up, or like gas is just sitting there, one simple trick that can help is abdominal massage. This may be especially helpful for some people with IBS, constipation, or trapped gas by helping move things along in the direction your colon naturally travels.”

How to do it? Dr Salhab recommends beginning in a relaxed, lying-down position before starting the massage on the lower right quadrant of your abdomen. From there, gently move in circular motions across the belly towards the lower left quadrant. Repeating this for one to three minutes helps stimulate movement along the natural path of the colon, encouraging things to move along and easing built-up discomfort.

He explains, “Lie down or lean back and relax your belly. Start on the lower right side of your abdomen. Use gentle but firm pressure and make slow circles upward toward the right ribcage, then go across the upper belly, then down the left side. That follows the general path of the colon. Do it for about 1 to 3 minutes, especially when you feel gassy or constipated.”

How does it help? According to the gastroenterologist, massaging in this manner can help stimulate the movement of gas and stool, easing that uncomfortable “stuck” feeling. It may also provide relief for some people with IBS, as the gentle pressure can help reduce bloating and create a noticeable sense of lightness in the abdomen.

Dr Salhab explains, “What this does is, this can help massage gas and stool throughout your colon. And if you're constipated, this can actually help you have a bowel movement. And this has been shown to improve symptoms in people who have IBS or irritable bowel syndrome.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.