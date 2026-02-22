Do you know what disorder ‘skin tags’ can indicate? Neurosurgeon with more than 33 years of experience explains
Skin tags do not confirm the presence of any underlying disorder, but hints at an increased risk, shares Dr Katakol.
Many among us have noticed small, soft growths on our skin, which are often mistaken for moles or birthmarks. However, they are very different from them and are known as skin tags, stated Dr Prashant Katakol, a neurosurgeon with over 33 years of experience.
Taking to Instagram on January 1, Dr Katakol explained that the presence of skin tags on an individual does not mean that they are already suffering from a particular disease. However, it is most certainly an early warning sign by the body to start taking care of its health.
Which disorder do skin tags indicate?
Skin tags, especially if present in the neck and underarm regions, can be an early sign of insulin resistance, shared Dr Katakol.
According to the Cleveland Clinic website, insulin resistance is a complex condition which happens when the cells in the muscles, fat and liver do not respond to insulin as they should. Insulin is a hormone secreted in the pancreas that is responsible for regulating blood glucose levels.
“Insulin resistance is related to conditions such as PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), fatty liver, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and hormonal imbalances in your body,” noted Dr Katakol. “What most people do not realise is that insulin resistance begins years before the blood reports become abnormal.”
On the positive side, Dr Katakol shared that insulin sensitivity can be increased and the condition can be reversed with the right lifestyle changes.
Can skin tags be removed?
According to the Cleveland Clinic, most skin tags do not need treatment, and some fall off on their own. However, one can consult a dermatologist if they find skin tags irritating and want them removed.
While there are over-the-counter skin tag removal products available, they may not be safe and can cause scars, excessive bleeding, infection, or damage to nearby healthy skin.
Dermatologists have a number of tools in their arsenal to remove skin tags safely. These may include:
- A sharp instrument, such as a scalpel, to shave or cut it off.
- Extremely cold gas (liquid nitrogen) to freeze it.
- Heat (cauterisation) to burn it off or to stop bleeding.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
