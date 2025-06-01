Do you shower more during your periods? Doctor shares the right menstrual hygiene routine

Menstruation is a natural biological process, but maintaining proper hygiene during periods is essential to prevent infections and ensure overall well-being. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Manjusha Goel, lead consultant, dept of obstetrics and gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi said, “One common question is whether individuals should shower more frequently during their period. The short answer is yes, but not excessively.” Also read | Doctor shares 5 important period hygiene tips that every young girl should follow for stress-free menstrual cycles One shower a day is enough during periods, according to doctors.(Shutterstock)

How many showers in a day are enough during periods?

The doctor explained that one shower a day is enough. “A daily shower is typically sufficient for maintaining cleanliness and comfort during menstruation. Unless someone is experiencing heavy bleeding, has had a leak, or feels particularly sweaty, there's usually no need to bathe more than once a day. However, on days when the flow is heavier or after physical activity, a quick rinse in the evening can help them feel fresher and reduce the risk of odor or irritation,” she added.

“An ideal hygiene routine during menstruation includes a lukewarm shower once a day. While hot water may feel soothing, it can temporarily increase blood flow by dilating blood vessels. During the shower, it’s important to gently clean only the outer genital area, the vulva, using water or a mild, fragrance-free soap. The vagina is self-cleaning, so using soaps or washes internally can disrupt its natural pH balance and increase the risk of irritation or infection,” the doctor added. Also read | Menstrual Hygiene Day 2024: Severe health risks associated with poor menstrual hygiene

Changing menstrual products regularly is important.(Freepik)

Know the right menstrual hygiene routine:

Menstrual products: Changing menstrual products regularly is just as important. Regardless of the flow, pads and tampons should be changed every 4 to 6 hours. For those using menstrual cups, these can often be used for up to 12 hours but may need to be emptied more frequently during heavy flow days to maintain hygiene and prevent leakage.

Wear breathable fabrics: Wearing clean, breathable underwear made of cotton also helps prevent moisture buildup, which can lead to discomfort or infections. It's best to avoid tight or synthetic fabrics during this time. Also read | Menstrual Hygiene Day: 10 must-have period products for a stain and stress-free cycle

Wiping technique: Proper wiping technique is another key part of menstrual hygiene, always wiping from front to back helps reduce the risk of bacteria spreading to the urinary or vaginal area.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.