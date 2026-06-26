Doctor debunks 4 HIV testing myths that continue to prevent early diagnosis

HIV, or the human immunodeficiency virus, has been a serious concern for decades. The virus affects the immune system of the body and causes AIDS, or acquired immunodeficiency syndrome. When in doubt,getting tested is always the smarter choice to make. (Pexel)

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While the condition does not have a general cure, it is highly manageable with the help of modern medications. But before one can get started with the treatment, one needs to get tested and diagnosed. According to Dr Shelly Mahajan, pathologist and lab director at Mahajan Imaging & Labs, this remains a major issue in the country.

Speaking with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mahajan shared, “A lot of people manage to avoid getting tested because of fear, some misinformation, and also social stigma. Because of this, they end up finding out their HIV status only when symptoms start showing up, and that can really slow down treatment. Then the chance of complications also goes up, even when help was possible earlier.”

She went on to list and debunk some of the popular myths related to HIV testing. They are presented as follows.

Myth 1: HIV testing is only for high-risk groups According to popular myth, an HIV test is only required by those who fall under certain high-risk categories. This misconception leads to people avoiding getting tested, even if they would benefit from it, the pathologist pointed out.

“In reality, anyone, irrespective of their age, gender, marital status, educational background, or profession, can be affected by HIV. Married couples, couples in relationships, and even those who think that they cannot be affected by HIV can also contract the disease,” shared Dr Mahajan.

“Assuming that HIV tests are only for certain groups can lead to a false sense of security and missed opportunities for early diagnosis,” she cautioned. “Medical practitioners are becoming more supportive of the practice of undergoing routine tests, especially in circumstances like pregnancy, pre-marital counselling, or after exposure, as part of responsible preventive healthcare.”

Myth 2: No symptoms means no HIV The other common myth regarding HIV infection is that one will easily be able to tell whether he or she has contracted HIV through visible symptoms that show up soon after infection. However, according to Dr Mahajan, HIV may go unnoticed for many years.

“This means that one can feel perfectly healthy while slowly succumbing to the disease. Due to the absence of any symptoms in the early stages, people avoid undergoing tests when they really need them,” she noted.

“However, when symptoms do present themselves, they can range from recurrent infections, unexpected weight loss, fever lasting a long time, or extreme tiredness. The body’s immune system may have been weakened at this stage. Getting tested early will help prevent any future complications and allow treatment to begin sooner.”