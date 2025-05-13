Doctor says taking a warm shower 1 to 2 hours before bed can help you fall asleep faster. Here's how

Are you one of those people who take a warm shower before bed? Have you noticed that it helps you sleep better? Well, you may not be wrong. In a video shared on Instagram on May 13, Dr Kunal Sood, MD and physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, talked about the benefits of taking a warm shower a couple of hours before sleeping. People who shower before bed sleep better, as per a doctor. (Shutterstock)

Does a warm shower help you sleep better?

Dr Sood stitched his video with a clip shared by another page, which claimed that a study found that ‘people who shower before bed sleep better and live longer’.

“Did you know taking a warm shower 1–2 hours before bed can help you fall asleep faster? The heat boosts circulation, then lets your body cool, mimicking its natural drop in temperature before sleep. Have you tried this?” he captioned the post.

Explaining the science behind the benefits of taking a warm shower before bed, Dr Sood stated that it helps you sleep better as warm showers cause your blood vessels to widen, especially in your hands, feet, and skin.

He added, “When you step out of the shower, your body cools down quickly. That drop in temperature signals to your brain to wind down and start releasing melatonin, which is a hormone that helps you fall asleep.”

What temperature works best?

According to Dr Sood, research shows that even a 10-minute shower at around 104 to 109 degrees Fahrenheit can make a difference, especially if timed 1-2 hours before bed.

Meanwhile, according to SleepFoundation.org, showering at night also ensures you will be cleaner when you go to bed, reducing the buildup of sweat, dirt, and body oils on your bedding. A warm bath or shower before bed might do more than just improve sleep. In a 2019 study of older adults, a bath between about 104.5 and 106 degrees Fahrenheit lowered blood pressure

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.