Doctor says these 7 subtle symptoms could be signs of cancer in children, parents watch out!

Cancer in children is relatively rare yet recognising its early signs can be life-saving. Unlike many adult cancers, childhood cancers often progress quickly and present with symptoms that parents might easily attribute to common illnesses. Doctor says these 7 ‘innocent’ symptoms could actually be childhood cancer clues.(Image by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kushal Agrawal, HOD - Department of Neonatology and Paediatrics at KVR Hospital in Kashipur, revealed key warning signs of childhood cancer that all parents should keep in mind. These were drawn on established resources such as Nelson Textbook of Pediatrics, Cancer Research UK, Cleveland Clinic, the American Cancer Society, and other reputable medical guidelines.

1. Persistent, unexplained fever or infections

One of the most common early signs of childhood cancer is a prolonged fever that does not respond well to standard treatments. If your child frequently experiences persistent fevers, repeated infections, or appears increasingly fatigued, seek medical evaluation.

Childhood Cancer: Early signs of cancer in kids that every parent should know (Photo by Tara Winstead on Pexels)

2. Unexplained bruising, bleeding or pallor

Bruises from normal play are typical, but widespread bruising or tiny red/purple spots (petechiae) without a clear cause may indicate a problem with blood cell production, often seen in leukemias. Persistent pallor (paleness) could be a red flag for anemia stemming from bone marrow infiltration by malignant cells.

3. Unusual swelling or masses

Any lump or swelling—especially in the abdomen, neck, chest, pelvis, or armpit—that grows, persists, or is painless warrants prompt medical attention. Abdominal masses can be linked to malignancies like Wilms tumor or neuroblastoma, while painless, enlarged lymph nodes may suggest lymphoma.

4. Bone pain, limping or persistent localised pain

Children are active and may complain of aches or pains. However, persistent or worsening pain in one area—particularly in the legs or arms—requires further evaluation. Osteosarcoma and Ewing sarcoma commonly present with localised bone pain, often mistaken for sports injuries.

Childhood cancer is extremely stressful, not just for the child undergoing it but also for the whole family.(Pexels)

5. Headaches with morning vomiting or neurological changes

Headaches that occur repeatedly, especially upon waking, coupled with vomiting or vision changes, can signal increased pressure in the brain—an indication of a possible brain tumor. Any new weakness, balance problems, or abnormal eye movements should not be ignored.

6. Vision changes or a white pupillary reflex

A “white reflex” seen in photographs (instead of the usual red reflex) can indicate retinoblastoma. Any sudden vision loss, bulging eye (proptosis), or new-onset crossed eyes should be promptly examined.

7. Significant weight loss or appetite changes

While children’s appetites can fluctuate, a rapid, unexplained drop in weight or consistent refusal to eat warrants a professional assessment. Lymphoma or other malignancies may manifest through systemic symptoms like night sweats and weight loss.

Childhood cancers make up just about 3% of global cancer cases, with around 75,000 new diagnoses each year in India.

Talking about when to seek help, Dr Kushal Agrawal said, “Most of these signs can also appear in benign conditions. However, persistent or unexplained symptoms—especially if they worsen—require prompt medical evaluation. Early detection often opens the door for more effective treatments and better outcomes.”

The expert concluded, “Trust your instincts; if something seems “off” about your child’s health, do not hesitate to consult a healthcare professional. Remember: You know your child best. By staying informed and vigilant about potential warning signs, you can help ensure prompt diagnosis and timely intervention, giving your child the best possible chance for a healthy future.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.