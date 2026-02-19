Doctor warns 'if most of the food you’re ordering comes in black plastic containers you need to watch this video'
Black plastic containers are a food delivery favourite, but do you know that they can be even more dangerous than white plastic boxes?
They are a staple of modern food delivery - lightweight, stackable and stamped with labels that often claim to be “food grade”. But how safe are the ubiquitous black plastic containers that almost every restaurant uses? While many people reuse them at home without a second thought, health experts have long cautioned against heating food in plastic, especially when it comes into contact with hot, oily or acidic dishes. So how reliable are those food-safe markings at the bottom of the box?
Dr Nandita Iyer, a medical doctor with a fellowship in applied nutrition and over 18 years of experience in nutrition, medical advertising and writing, and the author of The Great Indian Thali, is shedding light on the potential health risks associated with using black plastic containers for food storage and deliveries. In a video shared on Twitter (X) on February 18, she explains how these containers are often manufactured, the concerns surrounding their composition, and why they may not be considered food-safe.
She highlights, “Did you get your last food delivery in this kind of container? If yes, stop scrolling. I'm the last person to be fear-mongering. But this is one thing you should pay attention to. Almost all restaurants use this to deliver food. Some people I know even collect these containers for future use in their kitchen or maybe add to their children's inheritance.”
How is black plastic made?
According to Dr Iyer, black plastic is typically manufactured from recycled plastic waste, which may carry traces of electronic waste, old PVC, flame retardants and other chemicals that are not considered food-safe. She explains that the black pigment is deliberately added to conceal this mixed composition of materials, masking the blend of different plastics used to produce the containers.
She highlights, “Black plastic is often made by recycling potentially contaminated plastic waste. Some of it contains residues of electronics like TVs, remotes, old PVCs, flame retardants, which are definitely not food safe. And the black color dye helps mask the mishmash of plastics combined to make these boxes.”
Health effects of using black plastic containers
The doctor notes that when black plastic is heated in the microwave or comes into contact with acidic or fatty foods, it can leach higher levels of chemicals, microplastics, harmful compounds and even traces of heavy metals into the food, increasing potential health risks.
She explains, “There's also evidence that black plastic, especially when heated in the microwave or in the presence of acid or fats, which is in our curries, using black plastic ladles or spoons in hot food leeches higher levels of harmful compounds, including these brominated flame retardants and heavy metals.”
Safer alternatives
Dr Iyer emphasises that while not every black plastic item is inherently harmful, many are manufactured from poorly traceable recycled materials, making their safety difficult to guarantee - and, in her view, not worth the risk. She notes that using such containers to store dry groceries may be acceptable, provided they are not exposed to heat or used for reheating food.
She highlights, “While not every black plastic item is dangerous, many are made from these poorly traceable recycled materials, which increases the risk. So, it's definitely not worth taking the chance. I'm not asking you to throw away every plastic container from your kitchen or the ones that stock dry groceries. But if you're going to make this one plastic swap today, make it this. Replace black plastic containers with safer alternatives. Talk to the restaurants you regularly order from not to use these black plastics for delivery.”
The doctor explains that even white plastic containers are generally considered safer than black ones. She also highlights that many paper takeaway boxes designed for hot food are lined with a thin layer of plastic, which can similarly increase the risk of chemical leaching when exposed to heat. For this reason, she advises against storing or reheating hot food in any plastic or plastic-lined container. Instead, she recommends transferring food into glass or stainless steel containers as soon as possible and avoiding microwaving meals in black plastic boxes altogether.
Dr Iyer explains, “Even the white plastic boxes are better. Paper boxes are often lined with a thin layer of plastic on which hot food is put. And it is the same as using hot food in any other plastic container. Only this is even tougher to recycle. So when you get your food in these containers, transfer them to food safe glass or steel containers immediately. And definitely do not microwave them in these black plastic containers.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
