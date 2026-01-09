Downton Abbey actor Michelle Dockery at age 44 gives birth to first child with husband Jasper Waller-Bridge: Report

Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery has officially entered her motherhood era – according to a report by Hello! on January 8, 2026, the 44-year-old actor and her husband, film producer Jasper Waller-Bridge, have welcomed their first child. Michelle and Jasper, who known for keeping their private lives out of the spotlight, were recently spotted enjoying a crisp winter walk, Hello! reported. Also read | Before Katrina Kaif's pregnancy at 42, these 5 celeb moms gave birth to their first baby in 40s: Farah Khan, Salma Hayek Michelle Dockery is famous for playing the role of Lady Mary Crawley in the hit series Downton Abbey, earning Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

Michelle Dockery's journey to motherhood

While the actor reportedly appeared radiant in a cosy black padded coat and a grey beanie, her husband was seen carrying their newborn in a baby carrier strapped to his chest. The pair was reportedly juggling new parent duties while running New Year errands, even sporting a 'Baby Onboard' sticker on their vehicle. While the couple has yet to reveal the baby’s name or gender, the 'Baby Onboard' sign and the casual coffee run suggest they are settling into their new roles with ease.

For fans of Michelle, the news is particularly poignant – the actor, known for her role as Lady Mary Crawley, has been open in the past about the heartbreak of losing her fiance, John Dineen, to cancer in 2015. She found love again with Jasper (brother of Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in 2019. The couple tied the knot in a London ceremony in September 2023.

The big reveal

Michelle chose the world premiere of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale in London in September 2025 to share the news of her pregnancy. She stunned in a pastel blue Prada gown with sheer cape detail, and a visible baby bump that confirmed the couple's happy news without the need for a formal statement.

Joining the 40+ mom club

Michelle joins a growing list of women embracing motherhood in their 40s. From Katrina Kaif and Farah Khan to Naomi Campbell, Halle Berry, Nicole Kidman and Cameron Diaz, celebs continue to challenge traditional timelines for starting a family. Click here for doctor-approved lifestyle habits and supplements that can help couples achieve parenthood dreams even in 40s.