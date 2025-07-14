Pregnancy after 40: These supplements and lifestyle habits could boost your odds

Age plays an essential role in IVF success rates. For women, fertility naturally declines with age and so does the quality and quantity of eggs. Generally, women under 35 have the highest success rates with IVF, while the chances start to drip significantly after 37 and even more suddenly after 40. Fertility expert says yes, you can get pregnant after 40 but here’s what it takes.(Image by Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vidya V Bhat, laparoscopic and IVF specialist, medical director at RadhaKrishna Multispeciality Hospital in Bengaluru, explained, “This is because older eggs are more likely to have chromosomal abnormalities, which can lead to lower implantation rates, higher miscarriage risks, or difficulties in achieving pregnancy. Many fertility experts recommend considering options like embryo freezing or egg donation to improve outcomes as age advances.”

How does male age influence fertility and IVF outcomes?

Stress leaves you with low sperm motility, which makes it less likely for the sperm to fertilise an egg. (Istock)

Dr Vidya V Bhat answered, “While male fertility doesn’t decline as sharply or certainly as female fertility, it’s not immune to the effects of ageing. After the age of 40–45, sperm quality starts to reduce. This can be evident as lower sperm count, reduced movement and higher rates of DNA fragmentation, all of which can impact embryo quality and reduce IVF success rates. In some cases, older paternal age has also been linked to an increased risk of certain genetic conditions in children. Therefore, both partners' ages matter when considering fertility treatment.”

Lifestyle changes to improve success chances for older women

Women opting for pregnancy in their 40s is on the rise, to the extent of about 20 to 30% as compared to previous years, say experts.(Shutterstock)

According to Dr Vidya V Bhat, lifestyle plays a key supporting role. For women trying IVF at an older age, doctors typically recommend a few focused changes:

Nutrition: Following a diet rich in antioxidants (like berries, leafy greens, nuts, and seeds) can support egg health. Exercise: Gentle but regular exercise helps improve blood flow to reproductive organs and manage stress. Weight management: Maintaining a healthy BMI can significantly impact IVF success. Supplements: Supplements like CoQ10, DHEA, and prenatal vitamins to boost egg quality, though these should always be taken under medical supervision. Stress management: Practices like yoga, acupuncture, or meditation can help reduce stress levels, which may improve outcomes. Limiting alcohol, caffeine, and avoiding smoking are also strongly advised, as these habits can impair fertility.

Dr Vidya V Bhat concluded, “Ultimately, while age is a major factor, many women in their late 30s and early 40s do achieve successful pregnancies with IVF, especially with the right medical guidance and lifestyle support.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.