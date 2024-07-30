Dr Sriram Nene shares breakfast options to avoid in new video: From sugary cereals to juices

Dr Shriram Nene is known for sharing health-related insights on his Instagram profile on a regular basis. Be it snippets of his back workout routine or sharing why the risk of heart attack is more on Monday mornings, Dr Nene’s Instagram profile is replete with insightful posts related to health. Dr Nene is a Cardiothoracic Surgeon – a medical professional who performs surgeries in the heart, lungs, oesophagus and other parts of the chest. Dr Shriram Nene is also the husband of Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit. Dr Nene, a few days back, shared diet wisdom on his Instagram profile with a video of himself. (Instagram/@drneneofficial)

Dr Nene has now shared diet wisdom on his Instagram profile with a video of himself. The video features the breakfast items that we must avoid for a healthier life. Dr Nene shared that these breakfast options should be avoided - white bread, sugary cereals, fruit juice, processed meat, sweetened yoghurt. Here are the harmful impacts of the breakfast options that Dr Nene asked to avoid.

White bread:

White bread is processed with low quality carbs, which can lead to large blood sugar spikes. Consuming too much white bread can cause obesity, heart diseases and diabetes.

Sugary cereals:

Sugary cereals are simple carbohydrate food items that can lead to increased hunger and higher blood lipid levels. This can further accelerate the development of type 2 diabetes and heart diseases.

Fruit juice:

Juicing fruits often lead to the loss of essential nutrients present in them. Juicing also releases free sugars which is advised to avoid. Fruit juice can lead to obesity and weight gain.

Processed meat:

Eating processed meat for breakfast can increase the risk of stomach and colorectal cancer. High blood pressure and diabetes are also some of the side effects of consuming processed meat.

Sweetened yoghurt:

While the natural sugar in yoghurt is healthy, flavoured yoghurts contain added sugar, which can contribute to weight gain, development of type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer.

