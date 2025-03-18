Drinking water alone isn’t enough for diabetes management: Try these drinks to control your blood sugar

Diabetes leads to increased urination, which further leads to rapid fluid loss from the body. Hence, hydration is one of the crucial factors in managing diabetes. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anantha Krishnan, internal medicine specialist and diabetologist, Prashanth Hospitals, Chennai said that it is not just about drinking water, “Proper hydration involves balancing electrolytes and adopting smart hydration strategies.” Also read | Your diabetes could be damaging your kidneys. Here’s how to stop it Hydration is crucial to manage blood sugar spikes.(Freepik)

While drinking water is crucial to stay hydrated throughout the day, electrolytes and herbal infusions can provide us with the necessary nutrition and help in regularising blood sugar spikes. Smart hydration hacks ensure that we are adequately hydrated to stay healthy and fit, and also helps in controlling diabetes.

Here are a few smart hydration hacks to know, to stay hydrated:

Electrolytes and fluid balance:

"Electrolytes like sodium, potassium, magnesium, and calcium regulate hydration, nerve function, and glucose metabolism. Frequent urination in diabetes can lead to imbalances, impacting insulin function. Adopt drinking sugar-free electrolyte solutions, coconut water (in moderation), or consume mineral-rich foods like leafy greens and nuts," explained the diabetologist.

Sodium and potassium : Maintain fluid balance and prevent dehydration-related glucose spikes.

: Maintain fluid balance and prevent dehydration-related glucose spikes. Magnesium : Essential for insulin sensitivity; deficiency can worsen blood sugar control.

: Essential for insulin sensitivity; deficiency can worsen blood sugar control. Calcium: Supports insulin release and nerve function.

Herbal infusions for blood sugar and hydration:

Herbal teas : They provide hydration while supporting glucose control and overall health.

: They provide hydration while supporting glucose control and overall health. Cinnamon tea : It may enhance insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar.

: It may enhance insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar. Hibiscus tea : Rich in antioxidants and supports heart health.

: Rich in antioxidants and supports heart health. Fenugreek infusion : may help regulate blood sugar spikes.

: may help regulate blood sugar spikes. Ginger and turmeric tea: Anti-inflammatory properties.

Herbal teas can help in managing glucose levels.(Shutterstock)

Smart hydration strategies:

Beyond fluids, strategic hydration techniques can improve glucose control.

Pre-hydrate before meals : Drinking water before meals may aid digestion and glucose absorption.

: Drinking water before meals may aid digestion and glucose absorption. Hydrate with fiber : High-water-content foods like cucumbers, berries, and chia seed gel slow glucose absorption.

: High-water-content foods like cucumbers, berries, and chia seed gel slow glucose absorption.
Monitor urine color : Light yellow indicates proper hydration; dark urine signals dehydration.

: Light yellow indicates proper hydration; dark urine signals dehydration. Avoid sugary and caffeinated drinks: These can worsen dehydration and blood sugar fluctuations.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.