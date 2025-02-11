High blood sugar and gastrointestinal infections in diabetics: Doctor explains link, prevention tips

For people with type 2 diabetes, elevated blood sugar levels can lead to multiple complications. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Subbiah, consultant general surgeon, Prashanth Hospitals, Chennai said, “High blood sugar levels can significantly increase the risk of gastrointestinal (GI) infections in individuals with diabetes. This is because elevated blood glucose levels compromise the immune system in multiple ways, making diabetic patients more susceptible to various infections, including those affecting the digestive system.” Also read | Diabetes and gastrointestinal complications: Understanding dietary strategies that can help “High blood sugar levels can significantly increase the risk of gastrointestinal (GI) infections in individuals with diabetes," said Dr Subbiah.(Shutterstock)

Gut microflora disruption and gastrointestinal infections:

The doctor explained, “One key factor is the disruption of gut microflora caused by high blood sugar. This imbalance often leads to an overgrowth of harmful microorganisms, which can predispose individuals to gastrointestinal infections. Furthermore, diabetes can cause delayed stomach emptying, a condition known as gastroparesis. This delay creates an environment conducive to bacterial overgrowth, increasing the likelihood of infection.”

Diabetic ketoacidosis:

"Poorly controlled diabetes can lead to severe complications such as diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA). DKA is a serious condition characterized by electrolyte imbalances, dehydration, vomiting, drowsiness, and sometimes confusion. Left untreated, it can be life-threatening, highlighting the critical need for immediate medical attention," highlighted Dr Subbiah.

High blood sugar can lead to gastrointestinal complications in diabetics.(Shutterstock)

Ways to prevent gastrointestinal infections in diabetes patients:

" To reduce the risk of gastrointestinal infections and other complications, maintaining proper blood sugar control is essential. This can be achieved through regular consultations with your physician, adhering to a healthy diet, avoiding alcohol consumption and smoking, practicing good hygiene, and incorporating regular exercise into your routine," said the doctor.

“In other abdominal infections such as appendicitis and gallbladder infection, patients with uncontrolled diabetes have a delayed symptom onset which can cause adverse complications. They also will have delayed recovery and increased possibility of wound infections after surgery,” explained Dr Subbiah. He further emphasised on the importance of timely medical intervention for treating infection or high blood sugar levels.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.