Dubai dermatologist explains the real reason why healthy foods don't give you results: ‘How well your body absorbs…’

You may have cleaned up your diet, swapped processed foods for healthier options and started paying closer attention to nutrition - yet still feel like the benefits aren’t showing up. In many cases, the problem isn’t a lack of healthy foods, but how they’re being eaten. Certain preparation and consumption methods can significantly impact how well your body absorbs nutrients, and getting these small details wrong may prevent you from fully reaping the health benefits you’re working so hard for. It is not what you eat but how you eat them that affects absorption.(Unsplash)

Dr Lica Ecaterina, a dermatologist and aesthetic medicine specialist with over 20 years of experience, has outlined why healthy foods may not be delivering results for you - explaining that the issue often lies not in what you eat, but how you consume them to unlock their maximum benefits.

In an Instagram video shared on December 17, she highlights, “Many healthy foods don’t deliver results when they’re eaten the wrong way. In this video, I explain small but important details that affect how well your body absorbs minerals, protein, and antioxidants. Sometimes it’s not about what you eat, but whether your body can actually use it to support recovery and long-term youth.”

Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are loaded with iron and zinc but according to Dr Ecaterina, eating them as whole seeds might not unlock maximum benefits. She recommends toasting them before consumption to make the nutrients more bioavailable.

The dermatologist explains, “Never eat pumpkin seeds just as they are. Whole seeds taste good, but the benefits are minimal. Want iron and zinc? Lightly toast them in a pan for three to five minutes and add them to salads or porridge. And don't forget, if you are low in zinc, pumpkin seeds are your best friend.”

Quinoa

Dr Ecaterina emphasises that it’s essential to rinse quinoa thoroughly before cooking, as this removes compounds that can interfere with digestion, and then cook it properly to make its protein content easier for the body to absorb.

She highlights, “If you love quinoa, never eat it without rinsing. Rinse it under water for one to two minutes until the foam disappears. And if you want to get the most benefits, cook it for 15 minutes and let it rest. This helps the protein become more absorbable.”

Sesame seeds

The dermatologist recommends choosing black sesame seeds over white ones, as they are more nutrient-dense. However, since they are firmer in texture, she advises soaking or lightly warming them before consumption to improve digestibility and unlock their maximum benefits.

Dr Ecaterina explains, “Eat black sesame instead of white. It's much more nutritious but firmer. Soak it for six to eight hours or slightly warm it in a dry pan for one to two minutes to unlock its calcium and antioxidants.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.