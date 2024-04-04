Laylatul Qadr (also called Laylat al-Qadr or Laylat-ul-Qadr) is the Night of Decree or Night of Power and it is considered one of the most important nights in the Islamic calendar as Muslims believe it to be the night in Ramadan (Ramazan, Ramzaan or Ramzan) when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by Allah through the Angel Jibril (Gabriel) and as Ramadan 2024 draws to a close, Muslims around the world are seeking Laylat al-Qadr by sacrificing sleep, engaging in extra prayers, recitation of the Quran, charitable acts, spending the night in worship and contemplation and seeking forgiveness and blessings from Allah. This is because the exact date of Laylat al-Qadr is not known but it is believed to occur during the last ten nights of Ramadan, specifically on an odd-numbered night, such as the 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th or 29th night of the Holy month and it is believed that worship and good deeds performed on this night are more valuable than those performed on any other night of the year and that the rewards for such deeds are multiplied many times over. Eid, Alvida sleep tips: Ensuring restful sleep for overall health post Laylatul Qadr in Ramadan 2024 (Photo by Thirdman on Pexels)

These nights of Shab-e-Qadr are the time when Muslims amplify their prayers and good deeds and it is called the Night of Power as some Islamic scholars define the meaning of ‘Qadr’ as ‘power,’ indicating the greatness of the honour and might of the night where the righteous deeds performed during this night are far more powerful than they would be on any other night. It is also called the Night of Decree as some Islamic scholars define ‘Qadr’ as ‘destiny/decree’ as this is believed to be the night in which the destiny of each person is decided i.e. a person’s sustenance, lifespan and other critical matters of good and evil and even the pilgrimage of the pilgrim would be sealed for the coming year as Allah will decide ‘so-and-so will perform pilgrimage’ hence, the Night of Decree marks all the affairs of lifespan, deeds, creation and provision that are decreed on Laylatul-Qadr in the month of Ramadan and will come to pass in the coming year.

With sleep taking a back seat during these last few days of Ramadan and Alvida and Eid celebrations around the corner, Dr Pushkar Shikarkhane, Department of Physician\Internal Medicine at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle, “With the excitement of Eid-Alvida, people should give importance to sleep to improve overall well-being. Stick to a structured bedtime routine that signals your body it's time to sleep. This could include various activities like reading a book, taking a shower, practicing deep breathing exercises, or listening to music. Try to create a comfortable sleep setting that can induce sleep. Ensure your bedroom is cool, dark, and quiet to get a sound sleep at night without any disturbance. Opt for a supportive mattress and pillows customized to your preferences. By adhering to these simple yet beneficial tips, you can enjoy Eid-Alvida while prioritizing a proper sleep routine.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Jinendra Jain, Consultant Physician at Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai's Mira Road, advised, “Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule is crucial for overall health and well-being. Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day helps regulate your body's internal clock, leading to better quality sleep. It's important to create a relaxing bedtime routine, such as reading a book or taking a warm bath, to signal to your body that it's time to wind down. Additionally, limit exposure to screens before bed as the blue light emitted can disrupt melatonin production and interfere with sleep. Avoid consuming caffeine, nicotine, and alcohol close to bedtime, as they can interfere with sleep.”

He suggested, “Creating an optimal sleep environment can significantly improve the quality of rest you get each night. Keep your bedroom cool, dark, and quiet to promote deep sleep. Investing in a comfortable mattress and pillows tailored to your sleeping preferences can also make a world of difference. Finally, try incorporating stress-reducing activities into your daily routine, such as meditation or Yoga, to relax both body and mind before bedtime and ensure a restful night's sleep for enhanced health and well-being. Prioritizing good sleep hygiene and adopting healthy sleep habits are vital for enhancing overall health and well-being.”

Dr Shantanu Tandon, HOD and Senior Consultant - Ear , Nose and Throat (ENT) at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, recommended the following tips for getting restful sleep -