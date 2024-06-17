Enjoy up to 63% huge discount on swimming pools for home: Cool off and unwind with our best 9 deals

Nothing beats the refreshing allure of a swimming pool to keep yourself cool in the blazing sun. For many, the dream of having a backyard oasis remains just a dream, often hindered by the high costs of pool installations. However, Amazon is turning this dream into a reality with incredible discounts on swimming pools that are perfect for any home. Whether you're seeking a family-sized pool for lively gatherings or a compact option for relaxing dips, there's something for everyone. Beat the heat with huge discounts on swimming pool for home.

This season, Amazon offers an array of deals on a range of swimming pools that cater to different preferences, spaces, and budgets, ensuring everyone can find their perfect pool match. From inflatable family pools to luxurious above-ground setups, these top nine deals are designed to help you beat the heat without breaking the bank. Whether you're looking to create a fun splash zone for kids or a serene retreat for adults, these discounted pools offer both affordability and quality.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Dive into our curated list and discover the best deals on Amazon that promise to transform your backyard into a summer paradise. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers! Read on to find the perfect pool to keep you and your loved ones cool all season long.

The Toy Imagine Orange Mandarin Swimming Pool is a large, portable inflatable pool designed for both adults and children. With dimensions of 2.03 meters in length, 1.52 meters in width, and 0.48 meters in height, it offers ample space for families to enjoy. This versatile pool, available in either orange or blue, can comfortably accommodate up to seven people, making it ideal for gatherings and fun-filled summer activities. Made from durable vinyl material, it boasts a capacity of 159 gallons, ensuring a refreshing and enjoyable swimming experience. Its lightweight design allows for easy transportation, making it perfect for use not only in the backyard but also at the beach or friends' houses. Get it at 61% discount on Amazon.

Specifications of Intex Inflatable Kids Bath Tub, 3 Ft:

Colour: Orange or Blue

Product Dimensions: 2.03L x 1.52W x 0.48H meters

Shape: Rectangular

Material: Vinyl

Capacity: 159 Gallons

Age Range: Kids and Adults

Frame Material: Tag, Dom

Occupancy: 7 people

Special Feature: 6.6 Feet Inflatable pool

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Easy to inflate and deflate Not suitable for high-pressure inflation Durable vinyl material May require frequent refilling with air Large enough for family fun (up to 7 people) Can take up significant backyard space

2. Intex Inflatable Rectangular Pool

Check out this swimming pool for home deal on Amazon. With a capacity of 90 litres, the Intex Inflatable Rectangular Pool is perfect for young kids who want to enjoy a splash in the water during warm weather. Its rectangular shape provides a stable and spacious area for play. The pool's lightweight design, weighing only 1.1 grams, ensures that it can be easily transported and set up in various locations, including backyards, patios, and even indoor spaces if desired. The pool features a straightforward inflation process, making it user-friendly and convenient. Once deflated, it is compact and easy to store, which is ideal for those with limited space. The pool comes with an included repair patch, ensuring that minor punctures or damages can be quickly addressed, extending the product's lifespan.

Specifications of Intex Inflatable Rectangular Pool

Colour: Multicolour

Shape: Rectangular

Material: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Capacity: 90 litres

Age Range: Kid

Frame Material: Tag, Dom

Occupancy: 1 person

Special Feature: Inflatable

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Easy to set up and store Small size limits use to one child Lightweight and portable Requires regular air refilling Durable PVC material Limited water capacity (90 litres)

Also read: Amazon Coolest Deals of the summer: Grab massive discounts on home and kitchen appliances

The Intex Oval Whale Fun Pool is a charming and durable option designed specifically for kids, ensuring hours of safe and enjoyable water play. Its oval shape provides a spacious area measuring 64 centimetres in length, 42 centimetres in width, and 18 centimetres in height, making it suitable for up to two children. With a generous capacity of 238 litres, the Intex Oval Whale Fun Pool allows kids to splash and play comfortably. It's an ideal choice for young children to cool off during hot summer days in a secure environment. Ease of maintenance and longevity are key features of this pool. The durable PVC material enhances its resilience against wear and tear, ensuring a longer lifespan even with regular use.

Specifications of Intex Oval Whale Fun Pool for Kid:

Colour: Multicolour

Product Dimensions: 64L x 42W x 18H centimetres

Shape: Oval

Material: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Capacity: 238 litres

Age Range: Kid

Frame Material: Tag, Dom

Occupancy: 2 persons

Special Feature: Durable

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Made from durable 12-gauge vinyl Small size limits usage to young kids Lightweight and easy to set up Requires frequent refilling with air Comes with a repair patch Limited maximum weight recommendation

Weighing only 1.3 kilograms, the Intex Snap Set Paddling Water Pool is highly portable and easy to set up in various outdoor or indoor settings. Its snap-set design allows for quick assembly—simply unroll the pool, inflate the top ring, and fill it with water. This user-friendly setup makes it an ideal choice for spontaneous outdoor play or backyard gatherings. The pool's vibrant multicoloured design adds a playful element to its appearance, appealing to children and encouraging them to engage in imaginative water activities. Its compact size and lightweight nature also make it convenient for storage and transport when not in use. Grab a 49% huge discount on swimming pool for home on Amazon.

Specifications of Intex Snap Set Paddling Water Pool (5ft)

Colour: Multicolour

Product Dimensions: 29L x 14.6W x 14.4H centimetres

Shape: Round

Material: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Capacity: 74 gallons

Age Range: Kid

Frame Material: PVC

Special Feature: Portable

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Quick and easy setup Small size limits use to young children Lightweight and portable Limited water capacity (74 gallons) Durable PVC material Not suitable for older children or adults

The Intex Plastic Whale Spray Pool is easy to set up and maintain, making it convenient for parents. It does not require any remote control and is operated simply by connecting the hose. Its sturdy construction and thoughtful design ensure durability and longevity, allowing for repeated use throughout the summer months. Its playful whale shape and interactive spray feature make it a popular choice among families looking to create memorable outdoor experiences for their kids. The spray can be connected to a standard garden hose, creating a refreshing mist that enhances the play experience on hot days.

Specifications of Intex Plastic Whale Spray Pool, Multi Colour, Kid

Colour: Multicolor

Product Dimensions: 10.8 x 30.3 x 26.8 cm

Material: PVC

Recommended Age: 36 months - 13 years

Item Weight: 2 kg 750 g

Special Feature: Built-in spray pool

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Cute whale design with built-in spray feature Small size may limit use for older kids Durable PVC construction Limited capacity for water play Suitable for a wide age range (36 months - 13 years) Requires a flat surface for setup

Also read: Best deals on ceiling fans: Grab up to 55% off on top brands today and save big; top 8 deals to keep you cool all summer

The Intex Mandarin Swim Centre Pool offers ample room for kids to splash and enjoy the water. Made from durable polyvinyl chloride (PVC) with 13 gauge vinyl construction, it ensures durability and longevity, suitable for outdoor use during summer. With a water capacity of 600 litres, the Intex Mandarin Swim Centre Pool can comfortably accommodate up to two children, making it ideal for siblings or playdates. It features an air-inflatable design, allowing for easy setup and inflation. The assembly process typically takes around 20 minutes, ensuring minimal effort and quick enjoyment for young ones eager to jump in and cool off.

Specifications of Intex Mandarine Swim Centre Pool, white and orange

Colour: Blue (White and Orange design)

Product Dimensions: 2.29L x 1.52W x 0.48H meters

Shape: Rectangular

Material: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Capacity: 600 liters

Age Range: 3 to 8 years

Occupancy: 2 persons

Assembly Time: 20 minutes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Spacious enough for up to 2 children Age range limited to younger kids (3-8 years) Durable PVC construction Requires careful maintenance to prevent punctures Easy assembly in approximately 20 minutes Large size may require significant storage space

The Intex 6ft x 20in Easy Set Swimming Pool #28101 is an ideal choice for younger children to enjoy their first "big person" pool experience. This round pool, designed by Intex and distributed by VW Retail, offers a perfect balance of size and ease of setup for parents. Its easy setup process involves laying the pool on firm, level ground, inflating the top ring, and filling it with water. Thanks to its innovative design, the pool self-assembles as it fills with water, typically becoming ready for use within 10 minutes of setup. Constructed from puncture-resistant 3-ply durable material, the Intex Easy Set Swimming Pool ensures reliability and longevity, even with regular use.

Specifications of Intex 6ft X 20in Easy Set Swimming Pool

Brand: Intex

Capacity: 232 Gallons

Product Dimensions: 35.6L x 25.4W x 45.7H centimetres

Shape: Round

Colour: Multicolor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Quick and easy setup in 10 minutes Small size limits usage to children No tools required for assembly Limited capacity for larger groups Portable and compact design Requires flat and level ground for setup

The Majik 10 Feet Swimming Pool Tub is designed to provide a refreshing and enjoyable water experience for the entire family during the summer months. This square-shaped pool, manufactured by Majik, measures 3.05 meters in length, 1.83 meters in width, and 56 centimetres in height, offering ample space for up to 5 people to relax and play comfortably. The pool comes in a vibrant blue colour and is made from durable materials, ensuring reliability and longevity. One of the standout features of the Majik 10 Feet Swimming Pool Tub is its inclusion of additional accessories: a Swimming Ring, 140 Balls, Swimming Goggles, and Earplugs.

Specifications of Majik 10 Feet Swimming Pool Tub for Family Kids Adult:

Brand: MAJIK

Colour: Blue

Shape: Square

Material: Tag, Dom (durable materials)

Age Range: Kid, Toddler

Frame Material: Tag, Dom

Occupancy: 5 Person

Special Feature: Portable

Assembly Time: 5 Minutes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Spacious size for up to 5 people May require additional maintenance with multiple accessories Includes bonus accessories Larger size may need more water and space Portable and quick assembly

Also read: Amazon best deals on home decor: Safeguard your home in style with up to 73% off on smart door locks and safe lockers

9. Toy Imagine™ Orange Mandarin Swimming Pool

The Toy Imagine Orange Mandarin Swimming Pool is a large inflatable pool for adults and kids to enjoy during the summer. It's rectangular and measures about 2 meters long, 1.5 meters wide, and half a meter deep. Made from strong vinyl, it can hold up to 159 gallons of water, enough for seven people. It's easy to set up and put away, and it's safe for kids to use because it's made from PVC that's gentle on their skin. The pool has two inflatable rings to keep it sturdy and prevent leaks. It comes with a patch for repairs and a drain plug for easy emptying. When you're done, it folds up neatly for storage or to take with you on trips. Grab a 32% huge discount on swimming pool for home from Amazon.

Specifications of Toy Imagine Orange Mandarin Swimming Pool

Colour: Orange or Blue (Multicolour design)

Product Dimensions: 2.03L x 1.52W x 0.48H meters

Shape: Rectangular

Material: Vinyl

Capacity: 159 Gallons

Age Range: Kid

Frame Material: Tag, Dom

Occupancy: 7 persons

Special Feature: Inflatable, includes repair patch and drain plug

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Spacious enough for up to 7 people May not withstand rough handling Durable vinyl material Requires flat and smooth surface for setup Easy to inflate, deflate, and store Larger size may require more water

Top 3 features of the best swimming pool for home

Swimming pools for home Capacity Weight Shape Intex Inflatable Kids Bath Tub, 3 Ft 159 Gallons 0.66 Kg Rectangular Intex Inflatable Rectangular Pool 90 litres 1.1 grams Rectangular Intex Oval Whale Fun Pool for Kid 238 litres 1.1 kg Oval Intex Snap Set Paddling Water Pool (5ft) 74 gallons 1.3 Kg Round Intex Plastic Whale Spray Pool, Multi Colour, Kid Not specified 2.750 Kg Whale shape Intex Mandarine Swim Centre Pool, white and orange 600 litres 2.100 Kg Rectangular Intex 6ft X 20in Easy Set Swimming Pool 232 Gallons 4.04 Kg Round Majik 10 Feet Swimming Pool Tub for Family Kids Adult Not specified 9.65 Kg Square Toy Imagine™ Orange Mandarin Swimming Pool 159 Gallons 4.23 kg Rectangular

Best value for money swimming pool for home

The Intex Snap Set Paddling Water Pool (5ft) is an excellent value for money, offering a quick and easy setup ideal for spontaneous outdoor or indoor use. Weighing just 1.3 kilograms, it's highly portable and straightforward to assemble—simply unroll, inflate the top ring, and fill it with water. Its compact size makes it convenient for storage and transport. Designed for kids, its vibrant multicoloured appearance sparks imaginative water play. Constructed from durable PVC, it ensures longevity despite its small 74-gallon capacity, limiting use to younger children. Overall, it's a durable, portable, and affordable choice for introducing little ones to summer water fun.

Also read: Amazon offers on air coolers: Get up to 48% discount on coolers under ₹15000, top 8 deals

Best overall swimming pool for home

The Intex Inflatable Kids Bath Tub (3 Ft) is a standout choice for its versatile design and practicality. Ideal for children, it boasts dimensions of 2.03 meters in length, 1.52 meters in width, and 0.48 meters in height. Available in vibrant orange or blue colours, it provides ample space for up to seven people, perfect for family gatherings and summer fun. Made from durable vinyl, it holds 159 gallons of water, ensuring durability and enjoyable swimming experiences. Its portability allows for easy setup and storage, suitable for backyard, beach, or indoor use. Overall, it's a durable and spacious option for family enjoyment in warm weather.

Factors to consider while buying swimming pool for home

When buying a swimming pool for home, several important factors should be considered to ensure you choose the right one for your needs:

Size and shape: Determine the available space in your yard or indoor area. Consider whether you want a round, rectangular, or other shape that fits your space and usage preferences. Material: Look for pools made from durable materials like PVC, vinyl, or fibreglass. Ensure the material is sturdy and suitable for your climate and intended use. Capacity: Consider the pool's capacity in terms of water volume (gallons/litres) and how many people it can comfortably accommodate at once. Installation and setup: Evaluate how easy or complex it is to set up the pool. Some pools are inflatable or come with snap-set designs that simplify assembly. Safety features: Check for safety features such as sturdy frames, non-slip surfaces, and child-safe materials if you have young children. Maintenance: Consider the maintenance requirements, including cleaning, filtration systems, and any additional accessories needed to keep the pool in good condition. Budget: Determine your budget range and find a pool that offers the best value for money while meeting your requirements in terms of size, durability, and features. Usage: Think about how you plan to use the pool—whether for casual family use, exercise, or relaxation—and choose accordingly. Some pools are designed specifically for children, while others are suitable for adults or both. Local regulations: Check local regulations or homeowner association rules regarding the installation of pools in your area to ensure compliance. Warranty and support: Look for pools that come with a warranty and reliable customer support in case you need assistance with setup, maintenance, or repairs.

Similar articles you may like

Amazon offers on mixer grinder: Grab up to 63% discount on best mixers, top 9 deals you can’t miss

Chimney Sale on Amazon: Get up to 66% off on chimneys under ₹20000 from Glen, Faber and more, 8 best deals

Amazon deals: Find the top picks for air coolers under Rs.8000 at up to 55% off

Don’t miss the Amazon deals on 55-inch TVs from multiple reliable brands

FAQs on swimming pools for home

1. Are inflatable pools durable?

Yes, inflatable pools can be durable depending on the material used (like PVC or vinyl) and how well they are maintained. Proper care and storage can extend their lifespan.

2. Can swimming pools for home be left up year-round?

It's generally recommended to deflate and store inflatable pools during colder months to protect them from damage due to freezing temperatures and weather elements.

3. How do you maintain swimming pools for home ?

Regularly clean the pool with mild detergent and water, ensure it's dry before storage, and periodically check for leaks. Using a pool cover when not in use can also help maintain cleanliness.

4. Are inflatable pools safe for kids?

Yes, inflatable pools designed for children often have safety features such as soft edges and non-slip surfaces. However, adult supervision is always recommended when children are using the pool.

5. Can inflatable pools be used indoors?

Yes, inflatable pools can be used indoors if there is enough space and proper ventilation. Ensure the floor can support the weight and consider using a tarp or mat underneath to protect surfaces.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.