Don’t miss the Amazon deals on 55-inch TVs from reliable brands and level up your entertainment with great offers

Upgrading your home entertainment system has never been more enticing, thanks to the exciting Amazon deals on 55-inch TVs from trusted brands. These offers present an excellent opportunity to enhance your viewing experience with state-of-the-art technology at unbeatable prices. Amazon deals make it easier to get a new 55-inch TV.

Amazon's selection features top-tier brands renowned for their reliability and cutting-edge features. From stunning 4K Ultra HD displays to smart functionalities, these TVs offer exceptional picture quality, immersive sound, and seamless connectivity. Advanced technologies like HDR, Dolby Vision, and integrated voice assistants further elevate your viewing pleasure, providing vibrant colours, sharp contrasts, and convenient hands-free control.

These deals also include options with various features tailored to different preferences and budgets, ensuring there's something for everyone. With significant discounts and limited-time offers, it's the perfect moment to invest in a premium 55-inch TV that brings cinema-like experiences into your home. Don't miss out on these incredible Amazon deals to level up your entertainment setup. Act now to take advantage of these great offers and enjoy endless hours of high-definition entertainment.

The Xiaomi 55-inch X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV offers a stunning 4K Ultra HD display with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG support, providing vibrant and lifelike visuals. It features a 30W sound output with Dolby Audio and DTS-X for immersive audio quality. The smart TV runs on Google TV, supporting popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and multiple HDMI and USB ports. Its sleek design, combined with advanced features like ALLM and eARC, make it a great choice for enhancing your home entertainment experience.

Specifications of Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI, 2 USB ports, Optical port, AV port, Ethernet port, 3.5 mm jack, Bluetooth 5.0

Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS-X, DTS Virtual: X

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Built-In WiFi, Chromecast built-in, 2GB RAM, 8GB ROM, Supported Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Zee5, etc., MEMC Engine, eARC, ALLM, Google Assistant Operation

Display: 4K Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, Reality Flow MEMC, Vivid Picture Engine, Wide Colour Gamut- DCI-P3 94%

Warranty: 1 Year Warranty on Product and 2 Years Warranty on Panel

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K display with Dolby Vision Limited storage (8GB ROM) Immersive audio with Dolby Audio and DTS-X Moderate refresh rate (60Hz)

2. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 55-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV provides a superior viewing experience with its Crystal Processor 4K and HDR support. This smart TV features a 4K Ultra HD resolution, ensuring clear and detailed images. With a 20W sound output and Q-Symphony, it delivers powerful audio. The TV includes smart features like Bixby, SmartThings Hub, and Apple AirPlay. Connectivity options are robust, with 3 HDMI ports, USB-A, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Its sleek design and additional features like UHD Dimming and Filmmaker Mode make it a desirable choice for any home.

Specifications of Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 50 Hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB-A port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Anynet+ (HDMI-CEC), Ethernet (LAN) Port, RF In

Sound: 20W Output, 2CH, Q-Symphony

Smart TV Features: Bixby, Web Browser, SmartThings Hub, Matter Hub, IoT-Sensor Functionality, Apple AirPlay, Daily+

Display: Crystal Processor 4K, HDR, Mega Contrast, UHD Dimming, Contrast Enhancer, Motion Xcelerator, 4K Upscaling, Filmmaker Mode

Warranty: 1 Year Standard Warranty + 1 Year Additional Warranty on Panel

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent picture quality with Crystal Processor 4K Lower refresh rate (50Hz) Smart features including Bixby and SmartThings Hub Lower sound output (20W)

3. Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Acer 55-inch Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers a comprehensive entertainment experience with its stunning 4K resolution and Dolby Vision support. This smart TV features a 36W sound output with Dolby Atmos, providing high-fidelity audio. The TV runs on Google TV, supporting a wide range of apps and services. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and multiple HDMI and USB ports. Its intelligent frame stabilization engine and dynamic signal calibration ensure smooth and vibrant visuals. The ergonomic design and advanced features make it a great choice for any home entertainment setup.

Specifications of Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, 2-way Bluetooth, HDMI ports 2.1 x 3 (HDMI 1 supports eARC), USB ports 2.0 x 1, 3.0 x 1

Sound: 36 Watts Output, Dolby Atmos, High Fidelity Speakers

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Content Recommendations, Watchlist, Personal Profile, Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, Voice enabled Smart Remote, Hotkeys for Quick Access, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, 64bit Quad Core Processor

Display: Dolby Vision, MEMC, 1.07 Billion Colours, Wide Colour Gamut, Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine, Dynamic Signal Calibration, HDR10 with HLG, UHD Upscaling, Super Brightness, Micro Dimming, Blue Light Reduction

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive Warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-fidelity sound with Dolby Atmos Limited warranty period Advanced display technologies Moderate storage (16GB)

4. Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV

The Vu 55-inch GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV delivers a premium entertainment experience with its 4K Glo Panel and Dolby Vision IQ. It features a powerful 104W sound system with a built-in subwoofer, providing immersive audio. The smart TV runs on Google TV, offering access to various streaming apps and smart features. Connectivity options include multiple HDMI and USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1. Its advanced display technologies like MEMC and AI PQ Engine ensure vibrant and smooth visuals. The combination of superior sound and picture quality makes it a top choice for any home.

Specifications of Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 2.4/5GHz WiFi, HDMI CEC & eARC/ARC, Bluetooth 5.1

Sound: 104 Watt DJ Sound, Built-in Subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, Full range 4 Speaker, 1 Subwoofer, Surround Sound, Bass Boost

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Watchlist, Kids Mode, Google play store, Handsfree Mic, ActiVoice Remote Control, Hotkeys on Remote Control, Chromecast Built-In

Display: 4K Glo Panel, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HLG, AI PQ Engine, Dynamic Backlight Control, Ambient Light Sensor, MEMC, Motion Enhancement, Digital Noise Reduction, Active Contrast, Advanced Cricket Mode, Cinema Mode, VRR, ALLM, Game Mode

Warranty: 1 Year Warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 104W sound system with built-in subwoofer Higher price point Advanced display technologies with Dolby Vision IQ

5. Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

The Hisense 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV offers a stunning visual experience with its 4K resolution and Dolby Vision support. The TV features a 24W sound system with Dolby Atmos for immersive audio. It includes smart features like Auto Low Latency Mode for gaming and support for various streaming apps. Connectivity options are extensive, with multiple HDMI and USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The bezel-less floating display design adds a modern touch to any room. With advanced display technologies and robust features, it's a great choice for enhancing your home entertainment.

Specifications of Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports (HDMI 1 eARC supported), 2 USB 2.0 ports, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Atmos

Smart TV Features: Auto Low Latency Mode, Quad-core processor, Supported Apps: Netflix, YouTube, JioCinema, Prime Video

Display: 90% DCI-P3 Wide Colour Gamut, Bezel-less Floating Display Design, VRR & ALLM, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, 1 Billion Colours, MEMC

Warranty: 2 Year Warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning QLED display with Dolby Vision Lower sound output (24W) Extensive connectivity options

6. TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

The TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV combines stunning visuals with smart functionality. It features a QLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, delivering vibrant and lifelike images. The 56W sound system with Dolby Atmos provides immersive audio. The TV runs on Google TV, offering access to various apps and services. Connectivity options include multiple HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Its advanced features like MEMC and AI PQ Engine ensure smooth and high-quality visuals. The stellar performance and comprehensive smart features make it an excellent choice for home entertainment.

Specifications of TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI Ports, 1 USB Port, 1 Headphone output, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Sound: 56 Watts Output, MS12Z with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual, Integrated Speaker Boxes (Bottom Side)

Smart TV Features: Google TV, 2GB RAM/16GB Flash Memory, 64-bit Quad Core Processor, Game Master, In-Built Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Handsfree Voice Control, Works With Alexa

Display: QLED, Dolby Vision & HDR 10+, 4K HDR Pro, AIPQ 3.0 Engine, MEMC, High Brightness 450 nits

Warranty: 2 Year Warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Vibrant QLED display with Dolby Vision Limited storage (16GB) Powerful 56W sound system with Dolby Atmos

7. Acer 139 cm (55 inches) H PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Acer 55-inch H PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV delivers exceptional picture quality with its 4K HDR and Dolby Vision support. The TV features a powerful 76W sound system with dual amplifiers, woofers, and tweeters, providing rich and immersive audio. Running on Google TV, it supports a variety of streaming apps and smart features. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, multiple HDMI, and USB ports. Its advanced display technologies like MEMC and dynamic signal calibration ensure smooth and vibrant visuals. The combination of superior audio and visual quality makes it a top choice for any home.

Specifications of Acer 139 cm (55 inches) H PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, 2-way Bluetooth, HDMI ports 2.1 x 3 (HDMI 1 supports eARC), USB ports 2.0 x 1, 3.0 x 1

Sound: 76 Watts PRO Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Dual Amplifier, Dual Woofer, Dual Tweeter

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Content Recommendations, Watchlist, Personal Profile, Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, Voice enabled Smart Remote, Hotkeys for Quick Access, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, 64bit Quad Core Processor

Display: 4K HDR, HDR10 with HLG, Dolby Vision, 4K Upscaling, MEMC, Dynamic Signal Calibration, Black Level Augmentation, 1.07 Billion Colours, Wide Colour Gamut, Super Brightness, Micro Dimming, Blue Light Reduction

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive Warranty and 2 Years Panel Warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 76W sound system Limited warranty period Advanced display technologies with Dolby Vision

Best 3 features of top 55-inch TVs with Amazon offers

Product Name Display Features Sound Features Smart TV Features Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision TV 4K Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG 30W Output, Dolby Audio, DTS-X Google TV, Chromecast, Google Assistant Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series TV Crystal Processor 4K, HDR, UHD Dimming 20W Output, Q-Symphony Bixby, SmartThings Hub, Apple AirPlay Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series TV Dolby Vision, MEMC, HDR10 with HLG 36W Output, Dolby Atmos Google TV, Voice-enabled Smart Remote Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The GloLED Series TV 4K Glo Panel, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ 104W Output, Dolby Atmos, Subwoofer Google TV, Handsfree Mic, Chromecast Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR10 24W Output, Dolby Atmos Auto Low Latency Mode, Quad-core Processor TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QLED, Dolby Vision & HDR10+ 56W Output, Dolby Atmos Google TV, Handsfree Voice Control Acer 139 cm (55 inches) H PRO Series TV 4K HDR, HDR10 with HLG, Dolby Vision 76W Output, Dolby Atmos, Dual Woofers Google TV, Voice-enabled Smart Remote

Best value for money 55-inch TV

Acer 139 cm (55 inches)

The Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers excellent value for money. Priced competitively, it features a stunning 4K display with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, ensuring vibrant and smooth visuals. The 36W sound system with Dolby Atmos delivers high-fidelity audio. With Google TV, you get access to a wide range of content and smart features. Its robust connectivity options and sleek design make it a smart investment for anyone looking to upgrade their home entertainment without breaking the bank.

Best overall 55-inch TV

Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches)

The Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV is the best overall product. This TV combines stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support for exceptional picture quality. The 30W sound output with Dolby Audio and DTS-X ensures immersive audio. With Google TV, Chromecast built-in, and Google Assistant, it offers a comprehensive smart TV experience. Its multiple connectivity options and sleek design make it an excellent choice for any home, providing top-notch entertainment and convenience.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing a 55-inch TV with Amazon Offers

1. Display Quality:

Look for 4K resolution with HDR support (HDR10, Dolby Vision) for vibrant and detailed visuals.

Check for features like MEMC for smoother motion and higher refresh rates for better clarity.

2. Sound Quality:

Consider TVs with advanced audio technologies like Dolby Atmos for immersive sound.

Higher wattage output and additional speakers (like subwoofers) enhance audio experience.

3. Smart TV Features:

Ensure the TV runs on a reliable smart platform (Google TV, Tizen, etc.) with access to popular streaming apps.

Features like built-in voice assistants, Chromecast, and multiple user profiles add convenience.

4. Connectivity Options:

Look for multiple HDMI and USB ports for connecting various devices like gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, and USB drives.

Dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enhance connectivity and streaming capabilities.

5. Additional Features:

Features like ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) are beneficial for gamers.

Consider TVs with extensive warranty coverage for long-term peace of mind.

FAQs About 55-inch TVs

What is the ideal viewing distance for a 55-inch TV?

The ideal viewing distance for a 55-inch TV is approximately 7-10 feet for optimal picture quality and comfort.

Do 55-inch TVs support gaming consoles?

Yes, most modern 55-inch TVs support gaming consoles and offer features like ALLM and VRR for a better gaming experience.

What is the difference between QLED and OLED TVs?

QLED TVs use quantum dot technology for enhanced brightness and color, while OLED TVs offer better contrast and deeper blacks due to their self-emitting pixels.

How important is the refresh rate in a TV?

A higher refresh rate (60Hz or above) is important for smoother motion and better clarity, especially for fast-paced content like sports and action movies.

What is Dolby Vision, and why is it important?

Dolby Vision is an advanced HDR format that provides superior color, contrast, and brightness, enhancing the overall viewing experience with more lifelike visuals.

