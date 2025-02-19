Entering your 40s? Keep your skin youthful and radiant with these expert tips

As you enter your 40s, skincare becomes more important than ever. Ageing, environmental factors and hormonal changes can affect your skin but with the right skincare routine, you can maintain a youthful, radiant glow. Dr Kashish Kalra, Dermatologist, HOD at Max Hospital and Founder of Dr Kalra Skin Clinic, shared with HT Lifestyle the top signs of ageing and tips to help you take the best care of your skin during this transformative decade. (Also read: Tired of pigmentation? Follow this expert-recommended 5-step skincare regimen to protect, treat and brighten your skin ) Maintain youthful skin in your 40s with expert-recommended care routines. (Freepik)

Signs of ageing skin in your 40s

● Reduced collagen production

● Decreased elasticity

● Fine lines and wrinkles

● Dehydration

● Pigmentation and uneven skin tone.

● Skin sensitivity because of hormonal changes

● Thinner skin

Skincare tips for your 40s

Adopt a comprehensive skincare routine in your 40s to maintain a radiant complexion.(Unsplash)

1. Hydration is a key

A decrease in skin hydration is one of the most obvious changes that occurs in your 40s so you have to use products which are more hydrating. Use productions which contain hyaluronic acid to help you stay hydrated. Choose a rich moisturiser with ceramides to strengthen the skin barrier.

2. Sunscreen

By your 40s, sun damage can become more visible in the form of pigmentation, fine lines, and loss of firmness, so sunscreen will be the must-have in your skincare routine. Even on overcast days, use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. Look for sunscreens with antioxidants for added protection.

3. Serums for different targets

● Good antioxidant serums like hyaluronic acid or vitamin C serums.

● Peptide-based creams to promote collagen production.

● If you have uneven skin tone, go for niacinamide serum.

● Retinol or bakuchiol serums help boost collagen production and smooth fine lines.

4. Eye creams

The delicate skin around the eyes and neck requires special care to combat ageing signs. (Pexels)

The skin around the eyes is the thinnest and most delicate, making it prone to fine lines, puffiness, dark circles or crow's feet. Use eye cream containing peptides and vitamin C to reduce fine lines and boost collagen.

5. Pay attention to your neck

We usually forget about the neck, it can age equally as quickly as the face. Apply serums, moisturisers, and sunscreen on your neck too.

6. Adopt a healthy lifestyle

● Get 7-8 hours of sleep every night.

● Eat a balanced diet rich in omega-3s, vitamins, and antioxidants.

● Engage in stress-relieving activities like yoga, meditation, or exercise.

● You can go for good treatments like microneedling, face PRP, regenerative skin booster, microdermabrasion, medi facials or chemical peels.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.