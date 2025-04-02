Exam around the corner? Practice these 5 exercises to correct posture and manage stress

When exams come knocking at the door, it is always followed by the extra hours of studying. However, when we sit for prolonged hours in one position and pour over our textbooks, it can lead to incorrect posture and discomfort. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Aijaaz Ashai, physiotherapist and fitness consultant said, “During exams, long study sessions can lead to poor posture and physical discomfort, contributing to stress. However, simple exercises can improve posture and relieve tension, making it easier to stay focused.” Also read | Kids stressed during exam time? Detailed guide for parents on how to calm them down Follow this exercise routine to beat exam stress.(Pexels)

The physiotherapist suggested these resistance band and stretching exercises:

Cervical dynamics - variation 1:

In sitting position hold two ends of the theraband with both the hands. Take your arm in overhead position. Try to take your arm away. 1 set of 10 repetition.

Cervical dynamics – variation 2:

In sitting position keep arms in front of you. Hold two ends of the theraband with both the hands. Try to take your arm away from your body. Pull on the theraband moving arms outwards and away from the midline. 1 set of 10 repetition.

Cervical dynamics – variation 3:

In sitting hold the theraband with both the hands. Keep shoulder relaxed. Pull the theraband from both the sides and hold for 10 counts. 1 set of 10 repetition.

Front stretch:

Hold both hands on top of the head. Try to pull the chin down keeping the back straight. Bend the neck, chin touching the chest. This will give a good spinal cord stretch. 1 set of 10 repetition.

Sideways stretch:

Keep one hand above head on the opposite aide, try and tilt the neck towards the right shoulder. Try to touch tip of the ear to the tip of the shoulder.

"In addition to these exercises, maintaining a balanced diet, staying hydrated with plenty of water, and getting 6-8 hours of sleep are key to staying energised and focused during exam time," Dr. Aijaaz Ashai added.

