Eye specialist says don't ignore your blurry vision: It can be a hidden early warning sign of...

Many people dismiss blurry vision as a simple consequence of fatigue or screen time, but an eye specialist warns that it can be one of the first and most critical indicators of underlying blood sugar issues. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chitaranjan Mishra, head of vitreo-retina, academics, and research at Trilochan Netralaya (an Orbis partner), spoke about the often-overlooked connection between blood sugar and eye health. Also read | Ophthalmologist explains why blurred vision is rising across India post-pandemic: ‘It’s not just cataracts anymore’ Dr Mishra stressed that recurrent or sudden blurring should prompt a check‑up. (Freepik)

“Changes in blood sugar can mess with your eyes as much as they do with your heart or kidneys and overall health,” Dr Mishra said, adding: “Blurry vision is often one of the first signs that there is an issue with your blood sugar. Knowing why it is happening can save you from bigger problems later on.”

How high sugar changes the eye's lens

Dr Mishra explained the immediate physical mechanism that causes temporary blurriness when blood sugar spikes: “When your blood sugar increases, extra sugar can be absorbed into the lens of your eye. This pulls in fluids, causing the lens to swell and change its shape, which affects the ability to focus light accurately on the retina.”

While this temporary blurriness usually resolves once blood sugar levels return to normal, rapid swings in sugar levels — both high and low — can create persistent focusing problems, he added.

Chronic high sugar puts retina at risk

The more severe danger lies in prolonged high blood sugar, known as chronic hyperglycaemia. “Chronic hyperglycaemia can hurt the delicate blood vessels in your retina,” Dr Mishra said.

He cautioned: “This can cause diabetic retinopathy, which is a serious condition and can lead to vision loss if it is left untreated.” Because early stages of diabetic retinopathy may show no noticeable symptoms, he stressed that regular eye check-ups are 'crucial.'

Blurry vision is a critical warning

Dr Mishra highlighted that recurrent or sudden blurry vision should be taken seriously: “If it happens often or suddenly, it could mean your blood sugar is changing or that you have early diabetic eye problems. If you notice these changes in your sugar readings, consult a doctor.”

The key to protection: blood sugar control

The expert affirmed that the most effective way to protect vision is through maintaining stable blood sugar levels. “Maintaining stable blood sugar levels with a balanced diet, regular exercise, adequate hydration, and a doctor's guidance is the best way to protect your vision,” Dr Mishra advised. He added that this stability benefits not just the eyes, but also safeguards the heart, kidneys, and nerves from diabetes-related damage.

Regular, comprehensive eye exams are essential — even for those who feel their vision is perfect, Dr Mishra said. An eye doctor can often spot early retinal changes before a person experiences vision loss, allowing for prompt treatment and lifestyle adjustments, he added.

“Don't ignore blurry vision. It could be a first warning that your blood sugar is imbalanced, or that you're getting diabetic eye disease,” Dr Mishra concluded. “Finding it early, managing balanced blood sugar levels... and getting regular eye exams are the best ways to keep your vision and stay healthy,” he said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.