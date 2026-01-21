Fat loss coach who lost 30lbs in 4 months shares 5 weight loss hacks that helped get rid of her muffin top naturally

Christine Stines, a fat loss coach specialising in training women over 40, who personally dropped from 160 to 130 pounds in just four months, has shared five practical tips that can help accelerate your weight loss journey. In an Instagram video shared on October 14, 2025, the fitness coach explains how small, consistent daily habit changes can positively stimulate hormones and metabolism - helping support faster, more sustainable weight loss.

If weight loss feels harder than it should, the problem may not be your willpower or workout routine, but the small daily habits quietly working against you. From drinking coffee on an empty stomach to skipping sunlight or sleep, seemingly harmless routines can disrupt hormones, slow metabolism , and stall progress. The good news is that small, consistent lifestyle shifts can have the opposite effect - helping your body work with you rather than against you.

Protein, fats and fibre rich breakfast According to Christine, including protein, healthy fats and fibre in your first meal is a game-changing combination, as it supports metabolism, helps regulate hormones, and keeps blood sugar levels steady. She explains, “First meal with adequate protein, fat and fibre. This is the game changing combo. Together they provide: satiety, fat burning, hormone regulation, blood sugar stabilization, boost in metabolism.”

Sunshine as early as possible Getting enough sunlight - especially early morning sun exposure - is essential for hormonal regulation and for resetting the body’s circadian rhythm. The fitness coach highlights, “Did you know we need sun to make our hormones. And morning sun resets leptin (tells your body you're full and to burn energy) and circadian rhythm so you can sleep at night.”

Coffee after meals Christine recommends drinking coffee after breakfast or meals because coffee in an empty stomach drives up cortisol levels, which can result in high insulin and accumulation of belly fat. The fat loss coach points out, “Coffee after first meals. Oh this was tough but coffee on an empty stomach equals high cortisol plus high insulin and fat belly.”

Lift heavy According to Christine, studies suggest that women in their 40s and beyond benefit more from lifting heavier weights with fewer repetitions, rather than relying on lighter weights and high-rep workouts. She explains, “Lift heavy - research shows for women in and above 40s - the key isn’t light weights and high reps. It's heavy weights at max six to eight reps.

Prioritise sleep Christine also stresses the importance of prioritising adequate sleep as seriously as you would your job, noting that chronic sleep deprivation can lead to insulin resistance and, in turn, increased fat storage. She explains, “Sleep like it's your freaking job. You can literally make yourself insulin resistant (which will make you store fat!) just from lack of sleep no matter how great you eat!”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.