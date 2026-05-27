Feeling bloated after meals? Gastroenterologist shares the benefits of post-meal ‘fart walks’ to ease discomfort

“Fart walks” may be having a moment on social media, with more people heading out for short walks after meals, but the habit itself is far from new. Doctors and digestive health experts have long recommended gentle post-meal movement as a simple way to support the body after eating. A brief walk after meals may do more than just help with digestion – it can ease gas and bloating, encourage bowel movements, relieve constipation, and may even support healthier blood sugar balance. Read more to find out how "fart walks" can help with digestion. (Unsplash)

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Now, as the trend gains traction online, Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who shares insights on digestive, liver, pancreas, and nutrition health, is breaking down the benefits of taking a walk after meals – a habit that has become widely popular on social media as the “fart walk.”

In an Instagram video shared on May 27, the gastroenterologist highlights, “Just a relaxed walk for five to 15 minutes after meals can help support digestion naturally. You can walk around your neighborhood, inside your house, on a treadmill, or even around the office. The goal is gentle movement, not intense exercise. This habit is simple, free, and easy to add into your daily routine.”