Feeling guilty about being sad? Psychologist says it can be depression; know 5 early warning signs

Depression is a mental health condition marked by persistent sadness, loss of interest in daily activities, and difficulty functioning. However, it rarely appears suddenly. Instead, depression often creeps in gradually, showing up through subtle, easily overlooked symptoms.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Neelam Gupta, yoga psychologist, said, “When too many conflicting mental fluctuations stir within, the mind loses its stillness. Depression is often just that-an overwhelmed inner lake that no longer reflects clearly.”

According to Neelam, here are five subtle signs of depression that you should watch out for:

1. You're showing up but not really present

You show up to life, do what you're supposed to-but it's like you're watching yourself from a distance, just going through the motions. The world feels muted, and your connection to it feels off. This emotional flatness is one of the first ripples in the mind's natural rhythm.

2. Even basic tasks feel too much

The simplest things-replying to a message, making tea, folding laundry-can feel like mountains. The body seems fine, but mentally, you're drained. It's not laziness. It's your mind asking, in its own quiet way, for rest.

3. The joy you once knew is missing

It's not that you're sad all the time. It's more like joy packed its bags and left and you didn't even realise it was gone until everything felt a bit grey. Music doesn't move you. Conversations feel flat. You start wondering when you last genuinely smiled without forcing it.

4. You pull away, even when you crave closeness

It's not that you don't care. You do. But pretending to be okay takes so much energy, sometimes it's easier to just disappear a little. So, you skip plans, let messages pile up, and hope no one notices how hard it's been to hold it all together.

5. You feel guilty for feeling this way

You keep thinking if others have it worse, but guilt doesn't make it go away. It just adds another layer of heaviness you never asked for. Pain isn't a competition. If it hurts, it matters.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.