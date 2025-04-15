Feeling tired and hungry after meals? 3 things to do to avoid the sugar spike and crash

One of the concerning aftermaths of a meal is a blood sugar spike. After eating, glucose levels suddenly rise, especially if your meal is rich in carbs or sugary treats. The spike is quicker then. After eating, glucose level in body goes up as the body breaks down carbs. (Shutterstock)

Moreover, this spike is typically followed by a rapid crash. Your body responds by releasing insulin, sometimes too much, making your blood sugar level drop. This makes you feel tired, exhausted, and hungry again (no wonder you crave sweets after a heavy meal). It's a back-and-forth cycle, highs followed by lows.

But this isn’t healthy in the long run, as if it happens frequently, it can mess with your mood, energy levels and even increase your chances of developing insulin resistance or diabetes. So how do you tackle the blood sugar rise after meals? There are a few effective ways that can help you regulate the situation adeptly.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain took to Instagram to share 3 things to do after eating a meal.

3 ways to reduce blood sugar spike

Deepsikha shared these tips:

Exercise snacking: 30 minutes before meal for 2-3 minutes, get into a form of intense workout like jumping jacks, brisk walking. It can reduce blood sugar spikes for up to 24 hours.

Walking post-meal: Walking 15 minutes after eating reduces blood sugar spikes by 30%.

Calf raises: If you cannot walk and are seated, raise your calf to reduce your blood-sugar spikes by 20-30%.

How should you eat to reduce blood sugar spikes?

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, fiber was revealed to be a game-changer, naturally decreasing blood sugar. Dr Vilas Shirhatti said, “Fibre, which is found in plant-based foods, is classified into soluble and insoluble types, both contributing to better diabetes management. Soluble fibre dissolves in water to form a gel-like consistency that slows digestion, preventing rapid spikes in blood sugar after meals. Found in foods like oats, apples, pears, and legumes, it helps maintain steady energy levels throughout the day.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.