Fitness coach explains what to do if you want to live past age 90: 'Train your legs like your life depends on it'

Having strong legs is crucial for overall health. But did you know your leg strength can help increase life expectancy? In a September 27 Instagram video, fitness coach Dan Go spoke about the crucial connection between leg strength and longevity, explaining that developing leg muscles is the single most important action for extending lifespan and preserving brain health. Also read | Start your day with these 5 yoga asanas for strong legs Fitness coach Dan Go highlighted the importance of leg strength for longevity and overall health. (Representative picture: Shutterstock)

Why strong legs matter

According to Dan, the thigh muscle mass inversely correlates with mortality, meaning that greater muscle in the legs substantially reduces the risk of early death. In the video he posted, Dan said: “The stronger your legs are, the longer you live. The single most important thing you can do to preserve your brain health, extend lifespan, and improve the quality of your life is strengthening and also adding muscle to your legs. While most people think the secret to living longer is in fancy supplements or fancy treatments or some futuristic breakthrough, it's actually about not skipping leg day.”

Dan shared that strong legs function as the body's foundation, supporting balance, preventing falls, and maintaining healthy brain and cardiovascular systems through regular movement. He said, “Your thigh muscle mass inversely correlates with mortality. This means the more muscle you carry in your legs, the lower your risk of dying early. People with stronger, larger leg muscles live longer and maintain higher levels of independence, especially as they age. This makes absolute sense because your legs are the foundation for your entire body. Strong legs don't just help you walk, sprint, run, and jump. They help you maintain balance, prevent falls, and keeps your brain and cardiovascular systems healthy through movement.”

Simple exercises for building leg strength

Dan encouraged people to focus on consistency in simple exercises like squats and lunges, rather than complex training regimens, as the key to a longer, more independent life. According to Dan, “You don't need to train like a powerlifter or bodybuilder or a professional athlete. Getting stronger in simple movements like the squat, the step up, the lunge, Romanian deadlifts, or even just like walking uphill make a massive difference over time. The absolute key is just inconsistency. So if you care about living longer, keeping your brain healthy, and living a life of energy and independence, especially as you get older. Never skip leg day.”

He wrote in his caption, “Want to live past 90? Train your legs like your life depends on it. Because it does. Research shows that thigh muscle mass inversely correlates with dying early. Stronger legs mean a longer life. Weaker legs predict nursing homes, falls, and dependence. My 70-year-old clients who squat regularly outperform sedentary 40-year-olds. You don’t need fancy equipment. Just squats, lunges, step-ups. Even walking uphill builds the muscle that keeps you independent. Strong legs support your brain, heart, and balance. They’re your insurance policy against ageing. Never skip leg day. Your 80-year-old self is counting on it.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.