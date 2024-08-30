 This morning, start your day with these 5 yoga asanas for strong legs | Health - Hindustan Times
This morning, start your day with these 5 yoga asanas for strong legs

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Aug 30, 2024 06:00 AM IST

From the dancer pose to high lunges, here are five yoga asanas that can help in boosting leg strength and mobility.

Leg strength is extremely important. Legs provide us support and help us walk and run. Legs support the entire body for the whole day. It is important that we work on improving the strength of the leg muscles for better flexibility and mobility. Mornings are the best time to kickstart the day with a workout routine. Starting the day on a yoga state of mind helps in staying fresh and healthy, and also being more productive. Here are five yoga asanas that can help in improving leg strength and flexibility.

Natarajasana or Dancer’s Pose(Photo by sippakorn yamkasikorn on Unsplash)
Natarajasana or Dancer's Pose(Photo by sippakorn yamkasikorn on Unsplash)

Chair pose:

The chair pose can be performed by standing straight and then stretching the arms upwards. Then slowly fold the knees in a way that the body looks when it is placed on a chair. We should hold the position for some time to work on the leg muscles.

Tree pose:

This yoga asana helps in improving balance and mobility. To perform this, we need to stand on our feet and then place one foot near to the inner thigh of the other leg. Then balance the body on one foot and then stretch the arms upwards in the Namaskar position.

High lunge:

This yoga asana is performed by being in the lunges position and then stretching the legs in both directions and placing the arms upwards in the namaskar position and bending the back slightly.

Dancer pose:

Also known as Natarajasana, the dancer pose is an intermediate level yoga asana. To perform this, we should stand on one leg, and then bend the other leg to hold it from back with both hands.

Adho Mukho Svanasana:

Also known as the downward dog pose, this yoga asana helps in stretching and strengthening the thigh muscles and calves and improving the overall balance of the body. Knees and ankles are also stretched.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

News / Lifestyle / Health / This morning, start your day with these 5 yoga asanas for strong legs
