Fitness coach shares cardio trick to lose 6 kg fat faster without even running
A fitness influencer shared a 25-minute cardio routine for fat loss without running. The workout includes five sets of incline walking. Scroll to learn more.
Is fat loss your aim? Often, when we want to shed kilos and lose fat, cardio and strength training are the go-to workout routines for many. Running is the winner for most calories burned per hour. But what if there was a cardio trick to lose fat faster without running? In a video shared on Instagram on April 10, fitness influencer Edwin Sajeev talked about a quick cardio routine - not running - to help you burn fat faster.
Also Read | Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene reveals he lost 18 kg, 16% body fat by making these changes
How to lose fat faster?
According to Edwin, the cardio trick to lose 6 kg of fat faster without running is a quick 25-minute treadmill incline hack. The fitness influencer broke down the routine that one needs to follow if they want to burn fat. He divided the 25 minutes into five 5-minute sets and suggested the incline and speed for each of them. This is all you need to get your cardio in:
1. 1-5 minutes
Incline: 5
Speed: 3.0
2. 6-10 minutes
Incline: 8
Speed: 3.8
3. 10-15 minutes
Incline: 11
Speed: 4.0
4. 15-20 minutes
Incline: 9
Speed: 3.0
5. 21-25 minutes
Incline: 12
Speed: 4.0
Why should you walk on an incline?
The fitness influencer explained that each increase in incline forces your body to work harder, burning up to 4 percent more calories per level. According to him, incline walking also helps you enter the fat-burning heart rate zone, maximising energy use and boosting endurance.
According to Harvard Health, an incline setting generates more muscle activity than walking on a flat surface since you work against gravity. It also adds resistance that can help build muscles in the lower body.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.