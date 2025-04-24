Fitness coach shares cardio trick to lose 6 kg fat faster without even running

Is fat loss your aim? Often, when we want to shed kilos and lose fat, cardio and strength training are the go-to workout routines for many. Running is the winner for most calories burned per hour. But what if there was a cardio trick to lose fat faster without running? In a video shared on Instagram on April 10, fitness influencer Edwin Sajeev talked about a quick cardio routine - not running - to help you burn fat faster. Incline walking helps you enter the fat-burning heart rate zone, maximising energy use and boosting endurance. (Shutterstock)

How to lose fat faster?

According to Edwin, the cardio trick to lose 6 kg of fat faster without running is a quick 25-minute treadmill incline hack. The fitness influencer broke down the routine that one needs to follow if they want to burn fat. He divided the 25 minutes into five 5-minute sets and suggested the incline and speed for each of them. This is all you need to get your cardio in:

1. 1-5 minutes

Incline: 5

Speed: 3.0

2. 6-10 minutes

Incline: 8

Speed: 3.8

3. 10-15 minutes

Incline: 11

Speed: 4.0

4. 15-20 minutes

Incline: 9

Speed: 3.0

5. 21-25 minutes

Incline: 12

Speed: 4.0

Why should you walk on an incline?

The fitness influencer explained that each increase in incline forces your body to work harder, burning up to 4 percent more calories per level. According to him, incline walking also helps you enter the fat-burning heart rate zone, maximising energy use and boosting endurance.

According to Harvard Health, an incline setting generates more muscle activity than walking on a flat surface since you work against gravity. It also adds resistance that can help build muscles in the lower body.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.