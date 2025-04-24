Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fitness coach shares cardio trick to lose 6 kg fat faster without even running

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Apr 24, 2025 04:05 PM IST

A fitness influencer shared a 25-minute cardio routine for fat loss without running. The workout includes five sets of incline walking. Scroll to learn more.  

Is fat loss your aim? Often, when we want to shed kilos and lose fat, cardio and strength training are the go-to workout routines for many. Running is the winner for most calories burned per hour. But what if there was a cardio trick to lose fat faster without running? In a video shared on Instagram on April 10, fitness influencer Edwin Sajeev talked about a quick cardio routine - not running - to help you burn fat faster.

Incline walking helps you enter the fat-burning heart rate zone, maximising energy use and boosting endurance. (Shutterstock)
Incline walking helps you enter the fat-burning heart rate zone, maximising energy use and boosting endurance. (Shutterstock)

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene reveals he lost 18 kg, 16% body fat by making these changes

How to lose fat faster?

According to Edwin, the cardio trick to lose 6 kg of fat faster without running is a quick 25-minute treadmill incline hack. The fitness influencer broke down the routine that one needs to follow if they want to burn fat. He divided the 25 minutes into five 5-minute sets and suggested the incline and speed for each of them. This is all you need to get your cardio in:

1. 1-5 minutes

Incline: 5

Speed: 3.0

2. 6-10 minutes

Incline: 8

Speed: 3.8

3. 10-15 minutes

Incline: 11

Speed: 4.0

4. 15-20 minutes

Incline: 9

Speed: 3.0

5. 21-25 minutes

Incline: 12

Speed: 4.0

Why should you walk on an incline?

The fitness influencer explained that each increase in incline forces your body to work harder, burning up to 4 percent more calories per level. According to him, incline walking also helps you enter the fat-burning heart rate zone, maximising energy use and boosting endurance.

According to Harvard Health, an incline setting generates more muscle activity than walking on a flat surface since you work against gravity. It also adds resistance that can help build muscles in the lower body.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Fitness coach shares cardio trick to lose 6 kg fat faster without even running
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On